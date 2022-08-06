ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nanny’ arrested after stealing pills, valuables from NC home

By Connor Lomis
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect interviewing for a nanny position was arrested for stealing items from a victim’s home Friday, according to CMPD.

Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, which include breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny, among others.

NC man charged after firing shotgun into occupied truck: Deputies

Police say the latest case came on August 2, when Seltzer interviewed for a nanny position. After the interview, she returned to the same home, entered the backdoor, and took many objects.

Those items included bottles and prescription drugs; the victim said some held sentimental value.

In two other reported cases, Seltzer worked as a childcare provider for families.

This is an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers .

