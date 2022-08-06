ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Barfield Hotel celebrates successful first year after reopening for first time in decades

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

The Barfield Hotel held its one-year anniversary event Thursday, celebrating the reopening of the historic building that was originally constructed in 1926 by its owner Melissa Dora Oliver-Eakle.

Reopened last year, the 10-story building at 600 S. Polk St. lay unoccupied for the past 30 years until it was reopened and renovated as a West Texas Luxury hotel, which incorporates many of the building’s original elements, such as the tile floors and much of the original character of the building with touches of cowhide and pictures of old Amarillo. A hidden speakeasy bar with a special entrance was even retained from its past owner.

During Thursday’s event, food, drink and music were available for all to enjoy, as well as the rollout of the Barfield’s signature candle.

Patrick Dougherty, general manager of the Barfield Hotel, spoke about the impact of a new luxury hotel in downtown Amarillo and the hotel's overall success to this point.

“Amarillo is a hotel city, and the community really needed a luxury hotel like the Barfield,” Dougherty said. “We just wanted to bring something different to the hotel landscape, and our strong occupancy has shown that this was something customers wanted. We have had a great response from people traveling and stopping in the area.”

Dougherty said people are pleasantly surprised with the experience and history they get from the Barfield Hotel.

Beth Duke, executive director of the Center City of Amarillo, spoke about the event and the hotel's importance to the rebirth of downtown Amarillo.

“You know, the Barfield celebrating its first birthday has really elevated our civic pride,” Duke said. “It’s a luxury hotel in a historic building that has been empty for decades. Bringing this back has just made everyone excited about the future of downtown. This being on the crossroads of our country, it just cannot be at a better location to help make downtown thrive.”

Duke spoke glowingly of all the restoration and usage of many of the original elements using historic tax credits that give the hotel a real breath of its original history that started in 1926.

“The way it was restored, it was restored to a higher level and elevated the hotel look for downtown,” Duke said. “They used the original stairwell, windows and tiles, which makes this a special hotel. They did a wonderful job making Amarillo proud, taking service to the next level.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Barfield Hotel celebrates successful first year after reopening for first time in decades

