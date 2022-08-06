Newell: Kyshun Webster’s misplaced privilege is a waste of your tax dollars

Before I give the following commentary, I think it’s appropriate to put forth a disclaimer, so that Mayor LaToya Cantrell does not misconstrue my commentary into something that would disparage any of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department.

Mike Perlstein wrote an article for NOLA.com about a topic that we've discussed on this show a couple of times, the New Orleans juvenile jail. Turns out, former director of the jail, Kyshun Webster, had a problem showing up for work. During his tenure as director of the jail there were all kinds of issues that cropped up and this caused the general public to raise questions about what was going on there .It was discovered there was a caveat to his employment that allowed him to devote five hours a week to his insurance company in Kenner. Perlstein and others uncovered that Mr. Webster was not showing up for work at the juvenile jail, going unseen for weeks at a time. Was his privilege being underpriced? He was earning a salary of $143,000.

At some point the Cantrell administration had actually penned a letter to fire Webster. But understand, folks - privileged people like Webster do not get fired. I guess Cantrell’s office drafted a termination letter to persuade Webster to resign, but her office never gave it to him. He continued to not show up by going on medical leave. Finally, he resigned from working at the juvenile jail on April 29th of this year, to go work for the newly elected Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson. According the Perlstein’s article, Webster went from presiding over meetings on a daily basis to suddenly disappearing.

Right now, the Louisiana Office of the Inspector General is looking into Webster’s time when employed at the juvenile jail. We will see exactly how much privilege Mr. Webster has. Will someone recognize that it’s privileged to be charged criminally for payroll fraud? This has everything to do with the mismanagement by the Cantrell administration that allowed you, the taxpayer, to be rope-a-doped in order to knock every penny, nickel, and quarter out your pocket to pay those with privilege.