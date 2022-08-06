ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Newell: Kyshun Webster’s misplaced privilege is a waste of your tax dollars

By Newell Normand
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8MlL_0h7U6nLW00

Before I give the following commentary, I think it’s appropriate to put forth a disclaimer, so that Mayor LaToya Cantrell does not misconstrue my commentary into something that would disparage any of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department.

Mike Perlstein wrote an article for NOLA.com about a topic that we've  discussed on this show a couple of times, the New Orleans juvenile jail. Turns out, former director of the jail, Kyshun Webster, had a problem showing up for work.  During his tenure as director of the jail there were all kinds of issues that cropped up and this caused the general public to raise questions about what was going on there .It was discovered there was a caveat to his employment that allowed him to devote five hours a week to his insurance company in Kenner. Perlstein and others uncovered that Mr. Webster was not showing up for work at the juvenile jail, going unseen for weeks at a time. Was his privilege being underpriced? He was earning a salary of $143,000.

At some point the Cantrell administration had actually penned a letter to fire Webster. But understand, folks - privileged people like Webster do not get fired. I guess Cantrell’s office drafted a termination letter to persuade Webster to resign, but her office never gave it to him.  He continued to not show up by going on medical leave. Finally, he resigned from working at the juvenile jail on April 29th of this year, to go work for the newly elected Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson. According the Perlstein’s article, Webster went from presiding over meetings on a daily basis to suddenly disappearing.

Right now, the Louisiana Office of the Inspector General is looking into Webster’s time when employed at the juvenile jail. We will see exactly how much privilege Mr. Webster has. Will someone recognize that it’s privileged to be charged criminally for payroll fraud? This has everything to do with the mismanagement by the Cantrell administration that allowed you, the taxpayer, to be rope-a-doped in order to knock every penny, nickel, and quarter out your pocket to pay those with privilege.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers. According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance. Customers with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried

Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
The Slidell Independent

Support grows for SPD building

SLIDELL – Every public survey about the important things to residents of St. Tammany have one consistent number one answer—public safety. St. Tammany Parish has built its reputation, and its growing population, on many things. But topping the list is law enforcement agencies that fly in the face of the big-city liberal attitude to treat criminals like victims.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Nicole Burdett requests reversal of guilty verdict

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams' former law partner is asking for her trial judge to reverse her recent guilty verdicts in her tax trial. She and Williams faced a 10-count indictment on tax charges together, but the jury found them not guilty. In a separate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
lafourchegazette.com

Clement announces candidacy for Thibodaux Mayor

The vision of Kevin Clement for Mayor is a family vision, with the help of many key stakeholders. It was an idea that my family and I have prayed over and contemplated for over five years. We have been working towards this goal for two years. We love our city and want what is best for its citizens and the community.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

RTA, nearing launch of transit system redesign, gets new board chair

As New Orleans prepares for a major bus route overhaul, the Regional Transit Authority’s board of commissioners has appointed a new chairperson. Disability rights advocate Mark Raymond Jr. has been elevated from vice chair to replace longtime Chair Flozell Daniels Jr., who resigned to focus on a new job in the nonprofit world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Nola Com#Orleans Pari
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC Action News

Americans are having a harder time finding homeowners insurance

NEW ORLEANS, La. — There is perhaps no place else in America more painfully aware of the depths of a natural disaster quite like New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward, but 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, residents here and across the country are facing a new storm of uncertainty as homewoners insurance companies are going bankrupt.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Ongoing construction leads to headaches on Severn Ave.

METAIRIE, La. — A busy section of Severn Avenue that runs between Airline Drive and the Lakefront has been under construction since June of 2020, according to Jefferson Parish. Darlene Yetta's store, Once Upon A Child, is located near 21st and Severn Avenue in the heart of the construction.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWL

Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

DA Jason Williams: tax fraud trial was political ploy 'and it worked'

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams emerged from his federal tax fraud trial with less trust in a criminal justice system that he has long seen as deeply flawed. But the experience, he said, also left him with a real-world lesson to impart to the young attorneys in his office: prosecutorial overreach is a dangerous weapon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move to terminate NOPD consent decree

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that her administration will soon submit a petition to a federal judge seeking to end the federal consent decree that has governed the work of the New Orleans Police Department for the past decade. During a news conference to announce changes aimed at improving officer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy