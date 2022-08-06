ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

S upplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.

The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.

The two payments will each be worth $841 and will be given to eligible individual recipients . For eligible couples, each couple will be given $1,261.

Most payments throughout the year are given once a month. Exceptions to this are in January, May, and October.

Social Security payments are set to increase in 2023 due to increasing inflation across the United States, according to analysts. Recipients are taxed on their benefits, meaning increased payments could shoot them into a higher tax bracket, earning them less than before the increase.

It is estimated that Social Security payments will no longer be able to be given out in full by the year 2035 at the current rate, according to WWLP.

Pam McCaffrey
3d ago

We're not getting MORE money.. it's just the dates it falls on seems like you're getting two checks in one month. They make it sound like you're really getting something. 😡

H. Williams
3d ago

uh yeah... the first of September and for October, the first is on a weekend, therefore we'll get the check the Friday before, which is the last Friday of September. As I saw someone write earlier, just look at the calendar. It happens everytime the first of the following month falls on a weekend.

Kerry Brock
3d ago

I pulled up the web site it talks about the cost of living increase but there's nothing in there about another check. where are you guys getting this?

