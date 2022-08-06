Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

S upplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.

The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.

The two payments will each be worth $841 and will be given to eligible individual recipients . For eligible couples, each couple will be given $1,261.

Most payments throughout the year are given once a month. Exceptions to this are in January, May, and October.

Social Security payments are set to increase in 2023 due to increasing inflation across the United States, according to analysts. Recipients are taxed on their benefits, meaning increased payments could shoot them into a higher tax bracket, earning them less than before the increase.

It is estimated that Social Security payments will no longer be able to be given out in full by the year 2035 at the current rate, according to WWLP.