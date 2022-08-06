ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU quarterback battle continues as fall season approaches

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, the Dukes took the field for official practice as they prepare to make their Sun Belt debut this fall. The three-way competition for the quarterback position continues as the Dukes look to fill the void left by veteran James Madison alum Cole Johnson, who finished his JMU campaign second in career passing touchdowns.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

20-Yard Dash: Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm. Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Coach leaving for West Virginia

August 7, 1986 — Luray High School varsity football coach Doug Jennings has resigned to accept a head coaching position at a West Virginia high school. Jennings, who has piloted the Bulldogs since 1967, was hired July 30, by Keyser (W.Va.) High School, his alma mater, according to Patricia Hastings, a writer for the Mineral Daily News Tribune in Keyser.
LURAY, VA
travelnowsmart.com

Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places

Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
James Madison
WHSV

Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

A look at the storm that led to Staunton’s flash flood in August 2020

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In a matter of a few days in early August of 2020, the Shenandoah Valley went from nearly a widespread drought, to just about enough rain for most locations in the area. After several rounds of heavy rain and strong storms between August 5-7th, the stage was set for many areas. It wouldn’t take much rain for some areas to flood quickly. Storms were not widespread on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Late in the afternoon a few storms formed over Shenandoah mountain and moved east. The problem is, these were slow moving. Slow moving storms means heavy rain.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
crozetgazette.com

Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home

Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility

TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
TROY, VA
WHSV

IX Art Park participating in multi-site performative art exhibition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-area artists and activists are responding to the Roe v. Wade reversal through their art. Suppression is a multi-site performative exhibition. It is taking place Vault Virginia’s Lower Vault, Chroma, and soon at the IX Art Park. Proceeds will go to the Blue Ridge Abortion...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton and Augusta County Flash Flooding August 8, 2003

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is no stranger to flash flooding. However it doesn’t take a widespread event nor a remnant hurricane (Like Camille or Isabel) to lead to flash flooding. Seventeen years before the August 2020 flash flooding event, another heavy rain event led to major flash flooding...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
STRASBURG, VA

