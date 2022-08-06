STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In a matter of a few days in early August of 2020, the Shenandoah Valley went from nearly a widespread drought, to just about enough rain for most locations in the area. After several rounds of heavy rain and strong storms between August 5-7th, the stage was set for many areas. It wouldn’t take much rain for some areas to flood quickly. Storms were not widespread on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Late in the afternoon a few storms formed over Shenandoah mountain and moved east. The problem is, these were slow moving. Slow moving storms means heavy rain.

STAUNTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO