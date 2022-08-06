Read on www.whsv.com
JMU quarterback battle continues as fall season approaches
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, the Dukes took the field for official practice as they prepare to make their Sun Belt debut this fall. The three-way competition for the quarterback position continues as the Dukes look to fill the void left by veteran James Madison alum Cole Johnson, who finished his JMU campaign second in career passing touchdowns.
20-Yard Dash: Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm. Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.
Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Isaiah Abraham From Paul VI
One of the top Virginia native prospects in the class of 2024 picked up an offer from UVA on Saturday
Coach leaving for West Virginia
August 7, 1986 — Luray High School varsity football coach Doug Jennings has resigned to accept a head coaching position at a West Virginia high school. Jennings, who has piloted the Bulldogs since 1967, was hired July 30, by Keyser (W.Va.) High School, his alma mater, according to Patricia Hastings, a writer for the Mineral Daily News Tribune in Keyser.
Bridgewater College announces new program to boost international student population
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The population of international students on the campus of Bridgewater College ranges between two and five percent each year. That’s according to Michael Post, the Vice President for Enrollment Management. A new program, in partnership with a Boston-based company called Shorelight, is looking to grow...
Black Charlottesville residents open up about what changed — and what didn’t — after Unite the Right
This year marks the five year anniversary of when hundreds of neo-Nazis marched into Charlottesville to stop the city from taking down its statue of Robert E. Lee. The fatal protest left a wound on the city, and its residents are still trying to heal. Five years on, Charlottesville Tomorrow...
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
Assoc. Prof. Valdez teaching UVA students about disability in contemporary society
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 22,000 people filed Americans With Disability Act charges in 2021. Workplace discrimination is an issue that many are trying to address, including here in Charlottesville. “I think there is a lot of kind of misunderstanding about disability,” Rupa Valdez said. Valdez speaks from...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at Southview apartment complex. One student and her family are trying to raise awareness after they said she became ill from mold in her apartment. “I was constantly having colds and...
A look at the storm that led to Staunton’s flash flood in August 2020
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In a matter of a few days in early August of 2020, the Shenandoah Valley went from nearly a widespread drought, to just about enough rain for most locations in the area. After several rounds of heavy rain and strong storms between August 5-7th, the stage was set for many areas. It wouldn’t take much rain for some areas to flood quickly. Storms were not widespread on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Late in the afternoon a few storms formed over Shenandoah mountain and moved east. The problem is, these were slow moving. Slow moving storms means heavy rain.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Home Sweet Blue Ridge Home
Frances Walker Hill (1919–2011) grew up on Carter Street in the village of Crozet, the ninth of eleven children born to William and Mary (Brown) Walker. Referring to the size of her family, she said, “I thought it was a big group, but when I went to the [Albemarle] Training School, there was a family there named Jackson. The father was a school teacher, Silas Jackson. That family had seventeen children. No twins. One at a time. That’s the truth.
Green Dog Unleashed takes in 11 beagles from breeding facility
TROY, Va. (WVIR) - More shelters in the central Virginia area are opening their doors to beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility. Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy was able to rescue 11 beagles, adding to the 60 other animals it already has in foster care. Now, it is...
IX Art Park participating in multi-site performative art exhibition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-area artists and activists are responding to the Roe v. Wade reversal through their art. Suppression is a multi-site performative exhibition. It is taking place Vault Virginia’s Lower Vault, Chroma, and soon at the IX Art Park. Proceeds will go to the Blue Ridge Abortion...
Staunton and Augusta County Flash Flooding August 8, 2003
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton is no stranger to flash flooding. However it doesn’t take a widespread event nor a remnant hurricane (Like Camille or Isabel) to lead to flash flooding. Seventeen years before the August 2020 flash flooding event, another heavy rain event led to major flash flooding...
Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News...
‘I’m actually feeling pretty good.’ Lexington man eating Taco Bell for 30 days over halfway through
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Three weeks ago, the country was introduced to the Lexington athlete-turned-filmmaker setting out to perform a super-size-like experiment where he will eat nothing but Taco Bell for 30 days to see if he can improve his health. This past Sunday, Sam Reid passed day 15. “I’m...
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some parents in Rockingham County will be looking for new child care when school starts up in two weeks. The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school childcare program at county elementary schools this year. The county’s Parks and...
