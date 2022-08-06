Inside The 'Absolute Evil' Russian Prison Camp Where Dozens Of Ukrainians BURNED TO DEATH

mega

As the horrors of Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue, a former prisoner at an infamous Russian detention center revealed the "absolute evil" that went on behind behind closed doors.

Anna Vorosheva was held captive at the Olenivka prison camp for 100 days after being detained by Russian authorities in mid-March while attempting to deliver humanitarian supplies to the city of Mariupol. She was held on "terrorism" charges.

Throughout her time at the jail, she claimed she was forced to live in utterly inhumane conditions and recalled being able to hear the screams of people being brutally tortured.

Vorosheva shared she now firmly believes that Russian soldiers "cynically and deliberately" tortured and killed Ukrainian prisoners of war while she was at Olenivka.

The notorious prison camp is also the site where dozens of Ukrainians were horrifically burned alive in an explosion believed to have been a Kremlin led operation using a powerful explosive inside of the prison. Russia stated that 53 prisoners were killed and 75 others were injured, but Ukraine has been unable to confirm their numbers.

Video of the aftermath later showed dozens of burned bodies among the destroyed prison beds.

Vorosheva, who was in a cell block some distance away from where the explosion took place, alleged Russia did this purposely to cover their tracks and bury the true numbers of how many soldiers they had murdered within the prison walls.

"Russia didn’t want them to stay alive," she continued. "I’m sure some of those ‘killed’ in the explosion were already corpses. It was a convenient way of accounting for the fact they had been tortured to death."

Vorosheva also detailed the frequent physical and psychological abuse many men at the camp were forced to endure.

"We heard their cries," she said. "They played loud music to cover the screams. Torture happened all the time. Investigators would joke about it and ask inmates, ‘What happened to your face?’ The soldier would reply, ‘I fell over’, and they would laugh."

"It was a demonstration of power," she added, referring to the Russian guards' frequent mind games. "The prisoners understood that anything could happen to them, that they might easily be killed."

The Guardian reported Vorosheva's account of her time at the hellish prison after she spoke with the Observer.