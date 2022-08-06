ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Woodlawn 4-star QB Rickie Collins commits to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After de-committing from Purdue, Woodlawn four-star quarterback Rickie Collins has decided to stay at home and play for LSU. Brian Kelly and the Tigers landed the hometown hero on Wednesday, Aug. 10. "It showed that they really wanted me," said Collins. "No other school did...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU DE BJ Ojulari ready to wear No. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first player interviews at LSU this fall included the new No. 7, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, so it wasn't surprising that the second player session included the new No. 18, defensive end BJ Ojulari. Ojulari, the grandson of a Nigerian prince, has now...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Still no separation at QB yet, LSU head coach Brian Kelly says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although Jayden Daniels seemed to take a majority of the first team reps on Thursday, Aug. 11, LSU head coach Brian Kelly said there isn't any separation at quarterback yet. Garrett Nussmeier was seen throwing but didn't participate in the scrimmage. Kelly said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It's the home stretch of Sportsline Summer Camp with scrimmages coming up soon but visits continue with a stop at Mentorship Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Sharks are led by Keith Woods and it's not exactly a back-to-the-drawing board scenario but his team...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Northeast Vikings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp spent Monday, Aug. 8, with the Vikings of Northeast and second-year head coach Devyn Baker, who took over for longtime head coach David Masterson last season. Baker said the Vikings return all of their offensive and defensive lines from a 3-7 team a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southeastern ranked No. 17 in FCS poll

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern earned another FCS national ranking this week. The Lions are No. 17, which is right behind Southland rival Incarnate Word and Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers. Another SWAC team they met in the playoffs last year, FAMU, also received votes.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

Jags get more physical despite not yet being in full pads

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After holding nothing but morning practices for the first week of fall camp, Southern head coach Eric Dooley switched things up with an afternoon session on Monday, Aug. 8, to start Week 2. Junior defensive back Caleb Washington was talking trash to the assistant offensive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Big year ahead for West Baton Rouge Schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students, teachers and many of you parents are still adjusting to the new school schedule this week. The same goes for leaders in West Baton Rouge Schools, who are welcoming students as Superintendent Wes Watts retires. David Corona will be the interim superintendent for the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect heavy traffic for the first day of school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 8 marks the start of a big day and week for back-to-school in Baton Rouge. Families can expect heavy traffic delays in West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge. You can learn more about upcoming events this school year in EBR schools here:
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. "Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage," explains Scott.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

LSP and EBRSO become national leaders in new DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime lab backlogs have been a problem for law enforcement across the state. But new technology shows promise to get things rolling much quicker. State police along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are the first in the country that have the authority from the FBI to use this new machine.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Exxon to conduct emergency training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Exxon Mobil refinery has plans to conduct an emergency response training on Tuesday, August 9. The company said neighbors in the area may notice loud noises coming from the refinery and a spike in activity. Exxon Mobil has not said what time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Downtown BR developments discussed during meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Downtown Development District addressed parking meters, new housing, and other new developments during its meeting on Tuesday, August 9. Leaders said they have purchased several new parking meters that will arrive in downtown between August and September. The meters will accept coins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

