Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi

Silver King 92
3d ago
Ooooop’s High speed low drag!! Just one of the many out on the roads who think they can do what ever, when ever???? NOPE road way courtesy is what is needed. Lucky he was not killed!!! But no problemMommy & Daddy will buy him a new Mustang!!
Reply(1)
3
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway
A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
WIBW
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Crews respond early Monday to trash fire in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a trash fire early Monday near a home in south-central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of S.W. Van Buren. Initial reports indicated flames and smoke were seen in the back yard...
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Man hit by train in Emporia after dropping cigarette
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury Sunday evening when he was struck by a train in the south part of downtown Emporia, according to KVOE Radio. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near the 300 block of Merchant Street. Emporia police...
WIBW
Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
WIBW
63-year-old Topeka man killed in motorcycle crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was killed Saturday night in Shawnee County when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle on Highway 40. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson westbound on U.S. Hwy 40 when a BMW heading eastbound attempted to turn left onto Tecumseh Road but failed to yield. Miller then hit the vehicle on the front passenger side quarter panel.
WIBW
Fire crews respond to electrical fire early Monday at Club Car Wash in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of an electrical fire early Monday at a west Topeka car wash. The fire was reported around 6:05 a.m. Monday at the Club Car Wash at 6017 S.W. 30th Terrace. First-arriving crews reported smoke inside the building. Topeka Fire Department officials...
Kansas City police find owner of customized truck connected to hit-and-run
Kansas City police say they've found the owner of a customized Chevrolet Silverado suspected of hitting and severely injuring a pedestrian.
WIBW
Man accuses couple of stealing catalytic converter while vehicle on loan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man’s catalytic converter was allegedly stolen by a couple he had loaned his vehicle to. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were called to the 1300 block of Flint Hills Pl. with reports of a theft.
Man found shot, killed in car in south Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening near Walnut Drive.
WIBW
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in connection with other Kansas Law Enforcement agencies arrested London Pike, 20, of Topeka in Leavenworth on Tuesday. Pike was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery aggravated assault, and rape in Shawnee County. Pike was believed...
WIBW
City of Topeka to survey road conditions
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced it will begin a project to inventory the condition of all roads maintained by the City on Wednesday, August 10th. The City has hired Roadway Asset Services (RAS), which is a nationwide firm based out of Austin, Texas to provide asset management and mobile data collection services.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
WIBW
Erratic driving report, drugs found land Texas man behind Jackson Co. bars
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man was arrested in Jackson Co. after an erratic driving report led deputies to find drugs and weapons in his car. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a white Ford F-150 pickup truck in the 200 block of Arizona Ave. in Holton for a traffic violation.
KCPD officers shoot, kill person at 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting at 55th Street and Prospect Avenue Sunday night.
WIBW
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
