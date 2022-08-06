ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Capitol Report: Even as prices at the pump decline, Evers floats temporary gas tax holiday

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruly3_0h7U5g8E00
A gas sign with a humorous slant: I incorporated the old saying "cost an arm and a leg" onto the sign. Adobe Stock Photo

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on the campaign trail has been floating the idea of a temporary gas tax holiday even as prices at the pump were trending down.

Evers, seeking his second four-year term this fall, made a Racine stop in late July as part of his “pothole patrol” tour to emphasize his support of good roads and up-to-date infrastructure. Democrats in general are pushing infrastructure spending, given President Biden signing a huge national infrastructure bill that passed on a bipartisan vote.

Appearing with local Democrat officeholders, Evers said a gas tax suspension “has to be temporary. We use the tax from gasoline to fix the roads, and if we don’t have that money, we’re not going to be able to fix the roads. So, I’m in favor of a temporary one using some of the surplus that we have. We have millions of dollars that are in our coffers, and having that holiday would be appropriate. We’re considering it.

“That surplus is big, really big — an estimated $5.4 billion, according to Revenue Secretary Peter Barca.

Evers previously proposed sending a lot of the surplus back to taxpayers, but Republican legislative leaders never took it up.

One leader of the GOP-run Joint Finance Committee also rejects this latest Evers idea. Co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein told WisPolitics.com he objects to using the state’s surplus on a “gimmick.”

The Spring Green Republican said he thinks holding onto the money will pay off eventually, especially considering rising inflation.

“I am glad that we are in a very positive financial position and that we have a strong surplus right now because I know that we are going to need that surplus to manage our finances in the future,” Marklein said. “I believe that we will be thankful for our conservative approach when we are managing our state budget next spring and are facing tremendous inflationary increases.”

But two Assembly leaders signaled a positive response — though nobody expects the Legislature to return and give Evers a victory before the November election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos recently told WisPolitics.com he would be open to a temporary suspension of the gas tax if other state resources are used for road projects.

“I would not want to delay any projects for transportation because we are already behind a lot of the jobs that we need to get done,” Vos said. “I would certainly be open to looking at temporary suspension of the gas tax as long as we use state resources to make up the difference so there’s no reduction in the total number of road projects we’re doing.”

Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August in a WisPolitics.com interview also signaled support for a temporary suspension of the gas tax in an effort to bring prices down, as long as the lost revenue isn’t made up by bonding infrastructure projects.Trade groups, meanwhile, point to other factors driving high gas prices, including trends in the global crude oil market and economic and regulatory policies at the federal level.

Matthew Hauser, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association, says temporarily suspending the state’s gas tax “may provide some relief at the pump.” But he said many external factors — such as the price of crude oil — can’t be controlled by retailers or state governments.”

A gas tax holiday will raise expectations among consumers that prices will fall significantly at the pump, which simply may not be the case given the volatile global market,” he said in a statement.

And Steve Baas, executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, argues gas tax holidays have been shown to be “largely more sound bite than solution” when it comes to lowering prices for consumers.

“We do appreciate the governor’s commitment to ensuring the Transportation Fund is kept whole as he considers his options, but we hope that in the end he will work with the administration and Congress in Washington to address the economic and regulatory policies that are actually driving high fuel costs rather than scapegoating the gas tax,” Baas said.

For more, visit WisPolitics.com

The Capitol Report is written by editorial staff at WisPolitics.com, a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics, and is distributed for publication by members of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

It’s primary election day: Here’s who and what are on the ballot

Primary elections to choose challengers to incumbent officials top the list of elections around Wisconsin today. Which Republicans will run against Gov. Tony Evers and Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul, both Democrats, in November? Which Democrat will challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson?. Democrats in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District also will choose...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers comments ahead of Election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Primary Election is Aug. 9 across Wis. where voters will set the stage for the Nov. Election. WEAU’s Judy Clark got the chance to talk with Governor Tony Evers Monday afternoon as he prepares to kick off his re-election campaign. Evers was asked if...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

Good News-Bad News Scenario in Wisconsin's Farm Fields

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It's a good news-bad news scenario playing out in Wisconsin farm fields this summer. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the weather has been very cooperative for accomplishing fieldwork, but the lack of rain in certain areas of the state is causing some stress on the corn and soybeans.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
WausauPilot

Following investigation, Frontier agrees to $15 million in internet upgrades in Wisconsin, $90k “payment”

The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized. Reached following an investigation into the company’s advertising...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday’s primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor’s race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Reporter

Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?

By JACOB RESNECK Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered fewer tactical vehicles, ...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Infrastructure#Legislature#Tax Holiday#Democratic#Democrats#Republican#Gop#Joint Finance Committee
seehafernews.com

Net New Construction Numbers Reveal Minimal Growth

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue released a report this week illustrating how minimal new construction growth has been for most communities across Wisconsin. “Net New Construction 2022” demonstrates that while inflation is over 9%, most communities will be limited to approximately a 1% increase in a local community’s ability to provide police, fire, and other critical local services to local communities.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy