ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Several local businesses receive business development awards

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WDd3f_0h7U5Zu100

Several local businesses that have shown a positive impact on our community are getting a nice financial boost.

On Friday, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority handed out its largest round of StARTup business development awards.

There were ten award winners with a total of $43,000.

Erie County Redevelopment Authority announces StARTup Business Development Awards

The grants are designed to fund new businesses that are creative in nature.

“I really think it makes a difference when you are a start up, and every three thousand, five thousand dollar grant can make a world of difference for that new piece of equipment, move into your own studio,” said Tina Mengine, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The program is funded through the 2021 County American Rescue Plan Grant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off

The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day 2022: Support your favorite nonprofits today

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Today is Erie Gives Day. Tuesday, Aug. 9 marks the 12th annual Erie Gives Day where people have an opportunity to support their favorite local nonprofits. The Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day started at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Those donating have 12 hours to contribute (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) This year, there […]
ERIE, PA
WKBN

Major renovations happening at the Buhl Club in Sharon

From the outside, the Buhl Club on East Street in Sharon looks like it did when it opened in 1903. Big and stately -- something you'd expect from a steel baron like Frank Buhl. Inside, a lot of it was original, too. But now -- 119 years later -- the Buhl Club is in the midst of a major renovation.
SHARON, PA
YourErie

Kaleidoscope Grove unites two sides of Erie with sculptures

Two sides of Erie are being united by sculptures thanks to a grant Erie Arts and Culture received in 2019. Eastside and Westside neighborhoods in Erie are coming together with help from a new project called Kaleidoscope Grove. The sculptures are put in place to end the divide on State Street between the neighborhoods and […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie County, PA
Business
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

State Street construction to be completed in time for Tall Ships Erie

Construction on lower State Street will soon be complete just in time for the Tall Ships Erie Festival. Last fall, construction began on lower State Street. The Port Authority designed a plan to make the Bayfront more pedestrian friendly. Now, representatives are saying that the project will be complete by the end of this week. […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Warren County Fair Underway this Week

The Warren County Fair is underway as a week of fun starts. Although most festivities start Tuesday, there was still plenty of fun Monday with a rodeo and a draft horse show. All show animals are also on the fairgrounds, giving you a chance to check out local livestock. The...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fourth mural in Erie project unveiled at Erie Fire Department

The fourth mural in the Purposeful Placemaking Project is being unveiled to highlight aspects of an east Erie neighborhood. Over the duration of the project, the artist Christina Wolfe met with teenagers through Careers & Dreams, an organization that provides career developmental opportunities to individuals ages 14 through 21. Aspects of the mural that highlights […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

How much Erie Gives Day means to local nonprofits

Today, Aug. 9, is the 12th annual Erie Gives Day. We spoke with some of the nonprofits that received donations throughout the day to get a deeper understanding as to how important these contributions are to their work. Erie Gives allows anyone to be a philanthropist for the day while supporting whatever causes are most […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Development#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
erienewsnow.com

New Ownership, Same Mission at Erie County Farms

Erie County Farms on Broad Street may be under new ownership, but their mission to keep prices low remains the same. "Our main focus is affordability because it shouldn't be wealthy people that can afford quality food, so however we can get the food here to make it cheap enough for them, that's our focus.", said Jarrod Grover, one of the event organizers of Saturday's Meet and Greet.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

19 Erie County water access areas are dangerous to dogs

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A total of 19 Erie County water access areas have been deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Senator Casey visits EMTA in Erie

Senator Bob Casey made a stop in Erie Tuesday to announce how millions of federal dollars will be used to support local transportation. More than $6 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will help the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) recover from the covid-19 pandemic. The funds will allow the EMTA to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Port Authority's Executive Director Resigning

The executive director of the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority is resigning from the job, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Brenda Sandberg is leaving Sept. 2 to pursue a new employment opportunity. She spent the past eight years leading the Port Authority, which will conduct a search for her...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

WQLN PBS STREAM Machine brings the classroom to neighborhood kids

A mobile outreach program is hitting the streets of Erie to bring the classroom to neighborhoods kids. The WQLN PBS STREAM Machine will bring kids hands on lessons in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STREAM). Kids will get the chance to use stream kits and PBS KIDS books donated by Hooked on Books […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Aircraft to drop rabies vaccines on western Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rabies prevention efforts will be focused on raccoons over the next few weeks in Erie County. Throughout western Erie County, the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is planning to distribute baits with rabies vaccines. The vaccine baits will be dropped from low-flying aircraft into a 16-mile area that includes Albion, Springfield, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie medical marijuana grower, processor announces layoffs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Aug. 5, 55 people were laid off at an Erie medical marijuana grower/processor facility. Calypso Enterprises, at 910 Downing Ave., confirmed the layoffs (effective immediately) through an email. The company cited “a number of precipitating events requiring the reductions.” “Although of no comfort, the lives today are impacted through no fault of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day is less than 24 hours away

Erie Gives Day starts in less than 24 hours. Erie Gives Day is an opportunity for the community to support their favorite nonprofits. The Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day event starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Those donating have 12 hours to contribute (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). This year there is […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy