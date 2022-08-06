Several local businesses receive business development awards

Several local businesses that have shown a positive impact on our community are getting a nice financial boost.

On Friday, the Erie County Redevelopment Authority handed out its largest round of StARTup business development awards.

There were ten award winners with a total of $43,000.

The grants are designed to fund new businesses that are creative in nature.

“I really think it makes a difference when you are a start up, and every three thousand, five thousand dollar grant can make a world of difference for that new piece of equipment, move into your own studio,” said Tina Mengine, Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The program is funded through the 2021 County American Rescue Plan Grant.

