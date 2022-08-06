ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock organizations to host upcoming back-to-school events

By Emma McSpadden
KCBD
 3 days ago
KCBD

CASA of the South Plains in need of 30 volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA of the South Plains, a non-profit that helps children in the foster care system, is in need of 30 additional volunteers to serve as child advocates for children in foster care. According to CASA of the South Plains, the summer months see a decrease in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech Day of Giving

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - With the theme “rally together” and driven by social media, Texas Tech Day of Giving hopes to inspire generosity in Red Raiders and their friends and fans. Support Any Area of Campus. Texas Tech’s academic colleges as well as other areas of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock locals raising money to turn old Billy Meeks Center into sober living and recovery nonprofit

LUBBOCK, Texas — Three individuals recovering from addiction want to give back to the community that is saved their lives by starting a nonprofit recovery center, the three cofounders of Inspire LBK told KLBK News on Monday. “When drug addiction is involved, it stems from somewhere. It stems from childhood abuse. It stems from sexual […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Living Word of Faith Church will sponsor its 1st Annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7th at 129 Temple Ave. from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Shoe vouchers for $50 will be available for school aged children residing in the Jackson or Mahon neighborhoods. Parents must show proof of residence and have an ID. Parents must have their children with them to claim a $50 shoe voucher to Champs Sports located at South Plains Mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Code Enforcement in South Overton neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will be in the South Overton neighborhood on August 10, 2022, for a neighborhood deployment exercise. The purpose of the exercise is to identify any code violations such as substandard housing, junked vehicles, nuisance weeds, rubbish, and other...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wolfforth coffee shop offering free emergency contraceptives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tumbleweed and Sage, a coffee shop located in Wolfforth, has partnered with a nonprofit called Jane’s Due Process. This nonprofit focuses on educating young Texans on abortion and birth control laws and provides emergency contraceptives at no cost. Tumbleweed and Sage owner Destiny Adams says,...
WOLFFORTH, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Peach Thief Is On The Loose In Lubbock

A peach thief is the loose in Lubbock and one resident has taken to an app to voice frustration and to alert others. Peaches are delicious and on a hot summer day, sitting down and having a peach can be refreshing, and for many, there is nothing better than a peach that is homegrown. Some homeowners enjoy growing and taking care of their own peaches and peach trees, but for at least one Lubbock resident, she is now missing peaches from three sides of her own peach tree on her property that she had planned on saving or selling at a farmers market.
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, August 7-13

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Count to 10 with Mouse” by Margaret Wise Browns while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Lubbock Restaurant Guide for Visiting Red Raiders: Chinese, Steakhouses, Barbecue

Football season is practically upon us and basketball season follows hard on its heels. Among other things, this means Red Raiders from across the country and state will be sojourning to the Hub City to attend the festivities. Many such folk are familiar with the dining scene in Lubbock and know exactly where they are going to eat when they get here. Others, however, are less clued in, and often submit inquiries about restaurants in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

6 Places Killer Clowns Could Be Hiding In Lubbock

It's that time of year again. Over the last 5-10 years killer clown sightings have become a thing. No actual clowns have ever been caught. This brings to mind a whole host of questions like, "Who are they?", "Where are the victims?", and "Where do they hide while they wait to murder?"
FMX 94.5

You Better Clean Up Your Yard If You Live In This Lubbock Neighborhood

Officers with Lubbock Police's Code Administration Department will be conducting a Neighborhood Deployment on Wednesday, August 10th. Officers will be in the South Overton Neighborhood between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The neighborhood, right next to Lubbock High School, is bordered by Broadway Street to the north, Avenue Q to the east, 19th Street to the south and University Avenue to the west.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Slaton considers transferring dispatch services to Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Slaton is considering entering an agreement with Lubbock County for dispatch services, something city officials say would save money, but residents have some concerns. Sheriff Kelly Rowe says Slaton is the last municipality in Lubbock County to use its own dispatch services. If the City enters the agreement, 911 calls from Slaton would go to the Lubbock County dispatch center, but Slaton officers would still respond to scenes.
SLATON, TX

