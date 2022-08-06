Read on 247sports.com
Fall Camp Report: A few tempers flare Monday as the temperature rises
Tempers flared Monday at practice No. 5 of fall camp for the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday. Yes, it was hotter, and so was the action. While the Rebels won't put on full.
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Fall Camp Report: First day in full pads for Ole Miss. Major scrimmage ahead.
Ole Miss put practice No. 6 of fall camp into the books Tuesday in Oxford. It was the Rebels' first day in full pads, but there were no bull-in-the-ring or Oklahoma drills. It was simply practice for Ole Miss. "The pad thing is overrated," said Ole Miss head coach Lane...
Football Insider: Offensive line showing physicality and aggression
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- The Hurricanes held their fourth practice of the preseason on Tuesday morning. The team was in shells for the second straight day and have yet to go in full pads, which they are expected to do later this week. The offensive line continues to work at...
Fall Camp Brings New Confidence for Jordan Williams and the Georgia Tech Offense
Physically, Jordan Williams is there. At six foot six, 316 pounds, Williams has slimmed down this offseason, while maintaining his mountain of a frame. With that said, it was never the physical attributes of the game that the third-year tackle felt the biggest need to improve on. Instead, Williams enters fall camp with a better grasp on the mental side of the game.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
UNC's Two Freshman Running Backs Impressing in Camp
Head coach Mack Brown highlights the "power plays" he has seen from newcomers George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022
College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Photos: Duke Football practices in full pads for first time this fall
Duke Football held its first practice in full pads on Tuesday morning at the team's practice facility. It was the sixth practice of the team's preseason schedule as the Blue Devils prepare for a season opening kick-off game against Temple on September 2nd in Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils...
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes make top-five for four-star priority target TJ Power
The Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 basketball recruiting has been trending up in the past few weeks. On Monday afternoon, they received some good news that priority four-star target TJ Power has listed Iowa in his top-five schools. The top-five includes Iowa, Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia. Power was named...
Summer baseball camp sees record turnout
NEWLAND — The 17th annual Avery County Vikings Baseball Camp took place from Aug. 1 to 4, finishing out the summer sports camps offered at the Avery County Parks and Recreation Department. With 54 kids in attendance, this year’s baseball camp was the biggest yet, said coach Samuel Phillips. The camp focused on teaching kids the basic skills and fundamentals of baseball, as well as the importance of sportsmanship. At the end of the last day of camp, the kids each received an award and...
Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone
The former Michigan standout is now a rookie in Detroit and is winning over everyone with every passing moment of training camp.
BREAKING: Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just hours before the Chicago Bears hit the field at Soldier Field for Family Fest a star player has officially requested a trade. Linebacker Roquan Smith has officially requested a trade from the franchise. Smith has been a "hold in" so far in training camp,...
