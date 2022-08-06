ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk tweets challenge to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Debate me on bots

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXUrQ_0h7U4zca00

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 2022 in New York City.

Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal—on Twitter—to a public debate on the percent of users who are bots.

“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has <5% fake or spam daily users!” he tweeted. He also posted a poll asking other Twitter users if they think “less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.”

Agrawal did not reply—publicly, at least. As of mid-Saturday he hadn’t tweeted in two days.

On Saturday Musk also tweeted, in response to another user, that his $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant should “proceed on original terms” if the company provides its method for sampling accounts and confirms them to be genuine.

“However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not,” he also said.

Twitter is currently suing Musk, who argues that the social media platform only checks 100 accounts a day when calculating the percent of bots on the server, Bloomberg reports.

Twitter has responded by saying the notion that Musk and his team were “hoodwinked” into signing the purchase agreement is “as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds,” according to Bloomberg.

