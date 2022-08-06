ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day brings the community together

By Faraz Javed
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcSbP_0h7U4wyP00

From Belle Isle to Eight Mile, a wide range of events took place across the city to mark the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day.

"The whole point is to show Detroit in a really good light," said Mark Loeb, Director, Belle Isle Art Fair.

Loeb is not only the Director of the Belle Isle Art Fair but also a proud Detroiter. For him, such events give people a chance to highlight the uniqueness of their neighborhoods.

"It's an exciting time to be back in Detroit. It's going to get nothing but better," said Loeb.

Neighborhoods Day events include more than 70 cleanup projects, food giveaways, and health fairs, among others. While most of the 150 events wrapped up today, Bill Luce from 100 Black Men Detroit says others will continue to encourage volunteerism across the city to build a better Detroit.

"It really gives the city an opportunity to see all the resources that are available. Not just our organization but other organizations that are trying to make a difference and uplift the city overall," said Bill Luce, Former President, 100 Black Men of Detroit

Grace Wojick from a Detroit-based women’s group called BasBlue also echoed the same sentiments.

"It was hugely important for us to get connected with Arise and then have the opportunity to work with Detroit Public Schools, to beautify their campuses, and get them ready for back-to-school events that’s taking place today and back-to-school programs that are taking place in general," said Grace Wojick, program coordinator, BasBlue.

For Roslyn Taylor from Epiphany Education Center, it's all about improving the literacy rate among the city’s youth.

"There is no reason for poverty and illiteracy to exist in 2022, with an abundance of technology, an abundance of resources, and millionaires and billionaires there is no excuse," said Taylor.

Luther Keith from Arise Detroit says without the support from volunteers and the community, the event would not have been possible.

"150 organizations and community groups could not do this, would not do this if they think there was no hope, if they think their city did not have a brighter future, and more importantly they want to help create that brighter future," said Luther Keith, Executive Director, ARISE Detroit!

To check out the full list of events and initiatives happening in your neighborhood or to sign up as a volunteer head over to https://www.arisedetroit.org/ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Motown Museum expansion, reopening celebrated in grand style by Smokey Robinson and more

In 2016, the Motown Museum's expansion amounted to a few early renderings and one big dream. On Monday, six years after the Detroit institution announced its big vision and ambitious fundraising campaign, the museum at last unveiled the completed opening stages of its $55 million expansion project. It was a bustling, celebratory, music-filled evening at...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Detroit News

'A family affair': Motown alumni gather to celebrate museum's expansion

Detroit — Motown's family of artists gathered for a homecoming of sorts Monday outside the Motown Museum, celebrating the completion of the first two phases of an ambitious expansion plan and saying it lays the groundwork for the next generation of young stars. Smokey Robinson, Otis Williams of the...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Detroit Area High School

With a lack of funding and a lesson in enrollment across the state, many schools are abandoned and left to rot. It's the unfortunate modern reality we face across the state. Most abandoned schools would make an amazing spot to turn into apartments or even a retirement center, recreation center, and the list goes on...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Poverty#Billionaires#The Belle Isle Art Fair#Black Men Detroit#Basblue#Detroit Public Schools
ahealthiermichigan.org

Free Healthy Activities Around Detroit 

Throughout the seasons, there are many free, fun and healthy activities that people can do around the Detroit community. Whether you want to find a healthy meal or get active, the Detroit community has something for you. Here are six free, healthy activities around the Detroit community to get out and get moving.  
The Ann Arbor News

Meet SVSU’s next president: Detroit native George Grant Jr.

KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI — Detroit native George Grant Jr., chancellor at Pennsylvania State University-Berks, will begin serving as the next president of Saginaw Valley State University in December, school officials said. The SVSU Board of Control appointed Grant during a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9. He will replace Donald...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
ClickOnDetroit.com

Donut shop in the D offers something different

A donut shop in downtown Detroit might have you feeling duped. The donuts at Dooped Donuts are all vegan, but the idea is that they’re so good you don’t even know it. Jess Lum, the Donut Production Manager with Dooped Donuts, says all of their donuts are handmade. They have classic donut shop flavors, but Lum says they also have a little fun with it. One of their flavors is Dirty Chai, which has a chai glaze and coffee drizzle. Some of the other flavors are Lemon Curd, Strawberry Basil Matcha, and Coffee Glazed. Shalyn Getz, the donut shop’s Innovation Director, says they rotate flavors bi-weekly.
DETROIT, MI
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
chevydetroit.com

Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli

Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy