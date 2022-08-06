‘MultiVersus’ Video Game Safe From Warner Bros. Discovery Cancellations

Read on collider.com
Related
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
Collider
Kevin Smith’s 'Strange Adventures' Anthology Series Cancelled at HBO Max
The tremor from the recent Warner Bros Discovery shake-up is yet to subsidem as the fate of more DC shows is being made public by the day. It has now come to light that yet another DC-related project, Strange Adventures, will not be seeing the light of day. However, unlike other projects that have recently faced a similar fate, the cancellation of Strange Adventures had little to do with the new strategic shift announced by executives at Warner Bros.
Collider
‘Book Of Marlon’ Series From Marlon Wayans In Development at Starz
Marlon Wayans’ new comedy Book of Marlon has found a new home. Previously commissioned at HBO Max, the comedy inspired by the actor and comedian’s life and career will now be developed at Starz, the network has announced. The move comes on the heels of the structural changes happening at the streamer’s parent company Warner Bros, which merged with Discovery earlier this year. David Zaslav’s new regime has made sweeping changes at the studio resulting in the cancellation of various shows and movies.
Collider
‘Prey’ Becomes Hulu's All-Time Number One Premiere
Looks like if it bleeds, it can absolutely kill it on Hulu! 20th Century Studios has announced their new action-thriller Prey, the latest entry in the iconic Predator franchise, has become the number one premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts. Prey is the fifth...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick': Paramount Announces Fan Appreciation Weekend to Celebrate Massive Box Office Success
As Top Gun: Maverick continues to soar to box office heights, surpassing films like Titanic, Paramount has announced a "Fan Appreciation Weekend" event to thank audiences for all they've done to break box office records. To celebrate the film's success, it will return to certain theatrical formats at select theaters, where fans will get to experience exclusive content prior to their screening of the film, including a behind-the-scenes look at what it was like shooting a film on a real, active Navy aircraft carrier.
Collider
The Best New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in August 2022
Summer ain’t over yet, kids! If you’re feeling a little beat from the heat, Disney+ has plenty of exciting new series and movies coming to the platform this month. As usual, there’s fun new Star Wars– even with the Andor premiere being pushed back to September! We’ve also got two new Marvel shows, the latest Pixar movie, and three seasons of a great sci-fi comedy drama. So, try your best to stay cool, and enjoy our seven top picks for what’s new on Disney+ this month.
Collider
5 'Star Wars' Series On Disney+ With Diverse Leads
The Mandalorian in 2019 shattered glass ceilings in the Star Wars Universe with its compelling new stand-alone characters and the first racially diverse lead role in the series, played by Chilean actor Pedro Pascal. Pascal now hands the baton to Mexican actor-director Diego Luna, who stars in Andor, the Disney+ series that launches next month and delves into the backstory of Cassian Andor, from Rogue One.
Collider
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
Collider
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Shut Down Rumors of Leaked Script Pages
The Stranger Things writers used one of the show’s official Twitter accounts to warn fans about scammers selling supposedly leaked Season 4 script pages. In the last couple of days, pages of supposed scripts from Season 4 of Stranger Things circulated on social media, with notes that alter the meaning of the original scenes. However, as the series’ writers now underlined, these pages are actually fake, created to scam eager fans into paying hundreds of dollars to find clues about Stranger Things’ future.
Collider
‘Fall’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Fear is one of the strongest emotions we have, but perhaps not as strong as the will to survive. That’s why survival thrillers and dramas do so well among fans, and critics too. Lionsgate's upcoming release, Fall, joins that long list of some of the epic, award-winning, and popular survival movies that Hollywood has made in the last few decades.
Collider
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Star Wars: When Does ‘Andor’ Take Place During the Rebellion?
On September 21, Andor will officially join the pantheon of Disney+ Star Wars TV series. Though they all take place long ago in the same galaxy far, far away, they nevertheless have so far covered various time periods within their shared universe. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett currently take place at the same time – 9 ABY, five years after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Obi-Wan Kenobi, meanwhile, takes place nine years before A New Hope. Andor is unusual in that it’s covering a wider time period than its predecessors: a two-season event, the first installment will take place over a year, while a second part will cover four, depicting each year in 3-episode blocks and ending right before Rogue One. Here’s where Andor fits into the chronology of the sprawling Star Wars canon.
Collider
Shout! Factory Partners With The Jim Henson Company to Distribute Titles Like 'Farscape' and 'The Storyteller'
Jim Henson fans rejoice! According to Deadline, Shout! Factory will bring thirteen programs from The Jim Henson Company's library to streaming and home video, some for the first time. This new deal will give Shout! Factory worldwide distribution rights to several of Henson's beloved properties including Farscape, Farscape: The Peacekeeper, The Storyteller, The Storyteller: Greek Myths, Jim Henson’s World of Puppetry, Monster Maker, Lighthouse Island, Living with Dinosaurs, Dog City, Ghost of Faffner Hall, The Fearing Mind, Mopatop’s Shop and Brats of the Lost Nebula.
Collider
MCU: The 10 Most Exciting Marvel Projects Revealed at SDCC 2022
Historically, San Diego Comic-Con is always a treat for comic book movie fans and general film enthusiasts alike. This year, SDCC 2022 continued the convention’s time-honored legacy of great reveals. As an example, the internet was set ablaze with Keanu Reeves’ surprise appearance when the actor showed up at Collider’s "Directors on Directing" panel alongside an exclusive first look at John Wick: Chapter 4.
Collider
Who Is Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
After months of speculation since Marvel Studios first announced the much anticipated sequel to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 hit Black Panther, this past San Diego Comic-Con saw Kevin Feige present the first trailer for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Feige was joined onstage by Coogler and the cast of the film, including MCU newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who was revealed in the footage to be playing Namor, the presumed antagonist of Wakanda Forever. Namor has a long and complicated history in the Marvel mythology, and it’s nothing short of a triumph to see the Sub-Mariner himself on the silver screen at last. So lean back, kick off your ankle-wings, and let us explain why Namor is such a big deal.
Collider
'John Wick 4' Director Chad Stahelski Reveals How 'Speed Racer' Shaped Him as a Filmmaker
Ask any movie buff about 2008’s Speed Racer, and you’re bound to hear the words “masterpiece,” “ahead of its time,” “live-action manga,” and much more praise directed at the blockbuster movie. Inspired by the 1960s Japanese anime, the movie was adapted by visionary sibling directors Lilly and Lana Wachowski and pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. Jonh Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was there to witness it all, and now he talks exclusively to Collider about his experience on set.
Collider
Will There Be a John Wick 5? Director Chad Stahelski on the Future of the Franchise
Ahead of J. J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, the film's producer—and John Wick director—Chad Stahelski chatted with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about his past and future projects. From working on the 2008 cult classic Speed Racer with The Wachowskis to the near decade-long success of the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise John Wick, Stahelski gave a lot of insight into these projects. One question he was asked centered around John Wick 5, the follow-up to the upcoming John Wick 4 which is set to arrive on March 24, 2023, and whether the film still has a future, to which Stahelski not only answered the question but also gave a look into the director's mindset surrounding the success of the acclaimed action franchise.
Collider
Eva Longoria and Carmen Maura to Lead Dramedy Series 'Land of Women'
In recent years, Apple TV+ has been absolutely killing the game. From gripping thrillers like Shining Girls to award-winning comedies like Ted Lasso, the streaming platform has been bringing in fans by the droves. And today, the network announced that an A-list duo will be joining their recently ordered dramedy series, Land of Women. Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has been signed on to lead opposite Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown star Carmen Maura in the family-centered six-episode series.
Collider
David Jackson's 9 Best Detective Crime Novels, Ranked According to Goodreads
A self-proclaimed "latecomer" to fiction, David Jackson has drawn readers in for more than a decade with his crime thrillers. Writing from Wirral, England, Jackson has a total of 11 novels that break down into two detective series with four books each and three standalone excursions with The Resident (2020), The Rule (2021), and No Secrets (2022). The Resident and No Secrets depart from his usual style of detective versus killer, while The Rule wavers slightly but still includes the familiar set-up.
Comments / 0