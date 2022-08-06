‘MultiVersus’ Video Game Safe From Warner Bros. Discovery Cancellations

On September 21, Andor will officially join the pantheon of Disney+ Star Wars TV series. Though they all take place long ago in the same galaxy far, far away, they nevertheless have so far covered various time periods within their shared universe. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett currently take place at the same time – 9 ABY, five years after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Obi-Wan Kenobi, meanwhile, takes place nine years before A New Hope. Andor is unusual in that it’s covering a wider time period than its predecessors: a two-season event, the first installment will take place over a year, while a second part will cover four, depicting each year in 3-episode blocks and ending right before Rogue One. Here’s where Andor fits into the chronology of the sprawling Star Wars canon.

