Residents in West Ashley apartment complex say broken AC is a widespread problem

Viewer expresses concerns, submits pictures of 'collapsing' N.A.D. Road crossing
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An ABC News 4 viewer reached out with pictures that appear to capture crumbling roadway conditions along N.A.D. Road. William Heilig sent shots of the eastbound side of the roadway crossing U.S. 52. On Tuesday, Heilig said he had contacted the South Carolina Department...
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
FOX Carolina
SC Department of Consumer Affairs names top complaints from 2021
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) released its list of the most common complaints consumers reported in South Carolina during the 2021 calendar year. Officials said the SCDCA received 3,977 complaints and saved consumers $1,844,612 in 2021. Among these complaints, vehicle complaints were...
WDEL 1150AM
Bidens planning South Carolina vacation
The President and First Lady Jill Biden are getting ready for a vacation in South Carolina. They'll travel to Kiawah Island on Wednesday. They're scheduled to be there until August 16th. Biden was cleared to leave COVID isolation on Sunday, when he went to his home in Rehoboth Beach.
abcnews4.com
Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
kiss951.com
It Takes 2.7 Full Time Jobs To Pay Rent at Minimum Wage In South Carolina
This is a startling statistic. If you work a minimum wage job in South Carolina you’d have to work 106 per week to afford the average rent. That number comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition‘s 2022 Out of Reach report. The purpose is to bring awareness to the issue that rent is “out of reach” to many low-income workers across the country.
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast
Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families Awarded $10,000 Grant by the DreamBee Foundation
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families has received a $10,000 Educational Grant from the DreamBee Foundation to support the Reality Check curriculum. This innovative curriculum is used in 12 counties across the state and focuses on an interactive approach to teach life skills, targeting young men as they transition to adulthood.
WTGS
South Carolina shoppers take advantage of annual sales tax free weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Sunday marked the end of the annual sales tax-free weekend in South Carolina and many people were out shopping to take advantage of those lower prices. The Sales and Use Tax Holiday is a 72-hour event starting the first weekend in August. The...
South Carolina is the worst state to have a baby, study finds
Consumer researchers at WalletHub released their findings of the best and worst states to raise a baby, and South Carolina ranked the worst out of all fifty U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
blufftontoday.com
This Month in South Carolina History: The H.L. Hunley sinks for the first time
Many are familiar with the story of the Confederate submarine, the H.L. Hunley, which on Feb. 17, 1864, became the first submarine to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat when it sank the USS Housatonic off the coast of Charleston. Prior to its history-making attack and subsequent disappearance, the...
tinybeans.com
8 Off-The-Beaten Path Adventures in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
South Carolina is renowned for many things: its subtropical beaches, world-class golf courses and iconic gastronomy. What visitors may not know is that The Palmetto State is also home to the Old 96 District—a monumental region whose rich history dates back to the 1700s. The Old 96 District, which...
Millions in rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As inflation and rent prices continue to skyrocket, many South Carolinians are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent or utilities, there are resources available. Akira Johnson lost her primary source of income early in the pandemic when she was forced to close her...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
WTGS
Waterspouts spotted over Lowcountry waters Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — If you were looking out over the water Sunday morning, you may have noticed a waterspout or two!. The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters from South Santee River to Edisto Beach and Charleston Harbor until 10:30 a.m. this morning.
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
abcnews4.com
Alabama men arrested on child exploitation charges in Mount Pleasant: Attorney General
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men from Alabama are facing multiple charges in connection to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Christopher Hulsey, 31, of New Market, AL, and Joel Hutcheson, 36, of Northport, AL,...
WLTX.com
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
