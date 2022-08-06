VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Bank a Million
02-04-16-22-26-40, Bonus: 33
(two, four, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, forty; Bonus: thirty-three)
Cash 5
12-20-22-23-33
(twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $482,000
Cash4Life
13-16-42-57-58, Cash Ball: 2
(thirteen, sixteen, forty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Pick 3 Day
7-9-4, FB: 7
(seven, nine, four; FB: seven)
Pick 3 Night
8-4-8, FB: 1
(eight, four, eight; FB: one)
Pick 4 Day
5-5-1-8, FB: 8
(five, five, one, eight; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Night
4-0-9-9, FB: 3
(four, zero, nine, nine; FB: three)
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
