ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

9-6-7, WB: 7

(nine, six, seven; WB: seven)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
CBS New York

Some essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for financial relief

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Essential workers in Connecticut who worked through the pandemic may be eligible for some financial relief. Workers can receive up to $1,000 from the Premium Pay Program. Those who worked in the state between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and earned less than $150,000 are eligible.Benefits will be paid out in early 2023. Click here to find out how you can apply
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Lottery#The Connecticut Lottery#Wb
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize

Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
MONROE, CT
i95 ROCK

Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?

OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Battle for Wisconsin secretary of state takes shape

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette won his Democratic primary on Tuesday, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. Unlike many states, the Wisconsin secretary of state is not the top elections official and the office’s only duties are to sit on a state timber board and verify certain travel documents. But Republicans seeking the job want to change that and dismantle the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency established just six years ago by GOP state lawmakers with bipartisan support. All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and have sharply criticized decisions made by the commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. They argue that empowering the secretary of state would allow voters to hold someone accountable for important election-related decisions. To accomplish their goal, Republicans also would need to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would block such a move, in November.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week

The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
townandtourist.com

20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)

Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

15 dogs from flood-ravaged Kentucky coming to CT, to be put up for adoption

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As flood waters ravage Kentucky, residents are finding themselves displaced from their homes and their pets. Many of those pets have been taken in temporarily by animal shelters in Kentucky, but that leaves little room for the dogs already waiting for homes in those shelters.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT
The Associated Press

Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending. She also announced that she backs a state constitutional amendment to legalize casino and sports gambling, saying she wants to use it to fund need-based financial aid, guarantee free technical college and restore Georgia’s HOPE merit scholarships to students who earn a C average or better in high school. Abrams also weaved in attacks on restrictive abortion laws and loose gun laws, arguing that they too are threats to making Georgia thrive. “We can do what’s right for Georgia by investing in our economy, saving healthcare, building infrastructure and taking care of our small businesses, our workers and our bottom line,” Abrams said during the Atlanta speech. “We can turn our state around and give back what has been taken from too many Georgians.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy