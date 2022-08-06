ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AR Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 3 Evening

1-9-2

(one, nine, two)

Cash 3 Midday

9-1-2

(nine, one, two)

Cash 4 Evening

4-5-8-4

(four, five, eight, four)

Cash 4 Midday

0-6-0-8

(zero, six, zero, eight)

Lucky For Life

10-16-32-45-47, Lucky Ball: 10

(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Natural State Jackpot

03-09-16-21-25

(three, nine, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Powerball

08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000

