DE Lottery

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette won his Democratic primary on Tuesday, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. Unlike many states, the Wisconsin secretary of state is not the top elections official and the office’s only duties are to sit on a state timber board and verify certain travel documents. But Republicans seeking the job want to change that and dismantle the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency established just six years ago by GOP state lawmakers with bipartisan support. All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election and have sharply criticized decisions made by the commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. They argue that empowering the secretary of state would allow voters to hold someone accountable for important election-related decisions. To accomplish their goal, Republicans also would need to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would block such a move, in November.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO