DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
01-08-13-18-40, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(one, eight, thirteen, eighteen, forty; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $18,070,000
Lucky For Life
10-16-32-45-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Play 3 Day
4-8-2
(four, eight, two)
Play 3 Night
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
Play 4 Day
0-9-0-9
(zero, nine, zero, nine)
Play 4 Night
0-0-0-7
(zero, zero, zero, seven)
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
Comments / 0