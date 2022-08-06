MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
10-16-32-45-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
MassCash
04-06-09-18-31
(four, six, nine, eighteen, thirty-one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Megabucks Doubler
03-10-28-31-35-48, ST: 7
(three, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty-eight; ST: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $14,400,000
Numbers Evening
8-1-3-8
(eight, one, three, eight)
Numbers Midday
3-3-9-4
(three, three, nine, four)
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
