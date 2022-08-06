KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
01-08-13-18-40, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(one, eight, thirteen, eighteen, forty; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $18,070,000
Lucky For Life
10-16-32-45-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Pick 3 Midday
2-1-3
(two, one, three)
Daily Pick 3
6-7-0
(six, seven, zero)
Super Kansas Cash
11-18-22-23-28, Cash Ball: 9
(eleven, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight; Cash Ball: nine)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 9-25, White Balls: 8-25
(Red Balls: nine, twenty-five; White Balls: eight, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
Comments / 0