MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
01-04-20-33-35-40
(one, four, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $7,500,000
Lucky For Life
10-16-32-45-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
Pick 3 Midday
3-5-1
(three, five, one)
Pick 4 Evening
0-6-9-3
(zero, six, nine, three)
Pick 4 Midday
7-6-4-7
(seven, six, four, seven)
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
Show Me Cash
08-09-11-22-23
(eight, nine, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $62,000
