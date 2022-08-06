Dianne Briggs Gallagher, age 77, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born on October 4, 1944, in Stephens County, she was a daughter of the late Wiley Crawford Briggs and Martha Marlene Adams Briggs. Mrs. Gallagher was a lifelong resident of Habersham County and a beloved teacher who retired from South Habersham after 24 years. She was a devoted member of the Habersham Board of Education, where she served as Chairman and Vice-Chairman. She also served eight years as Curriculum Director in White County and one year in Hall County. Mrs. Gallagher was a member of the Georgia Association of Educators, National Association of Educators, Habersham Association of Educators and the Cornelia Kiwanis Club. She was inducted into the GA Teachers Hall of Fame in 1991 and was voted the 1993 State Middle School Science Teacher of the Year. She held degrees from Piedmont College, North Georgia College, and Clemson University. Mrs. Gallagher dedicated her life to education and professed her greatest legacy was devotion to her family and influencing countless lives in a career of over 40 years.

