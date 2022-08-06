Read on nowhabersham.com
Clyde Grizzle
Clyde Grizzle, age 72 of Lula entered rest Saturday August 6, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Clyde was born July 6, 1950 in Dahlonega to the late Jim and Lois Rider Grizzle. He worked for over 20 years as a carpenter with Con Agra. He loved spending time with his family and he loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, Hunter and he took great pride in his garden and taking care of his family. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, Ed, John, Hubert, Bill and Ernest; 1 sister, Zona.
Carolyn Louise House Bryant
Carolyn Louise House Bryant age 86, of Gillsville entered heaven Sunday August 7, 2022 at Beehive Homes of Gainesville. Carolyn was born February 24, 1936 in Gainesville to the late J.R. “Bob” and Marion Louise Payne House. She started her working career at Citizens Bank in Gainesville. After taking time away for family she returned to work at Hall County and retired with the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s office. She was a charter member of Pine Grove Baptist Church at Gillsville. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Theron “Downey” Bryant, her parents, and her sister, Winnie Jeanette Irvin.
Dianne Briggs Gallager
Dianne Briggs Gallagher, age 77, of Cornelia, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Born on October 4, 1944, in Stephens County, she was a daughter of the late Wiley Crawford Briggs and Martha Marlene Adams Briggs. Mrs. Gallagher was a lifelong resident of Habersham County and a beloved teacher who retired from South Habersham after 24 years. She was a devoted member of the Habersham Board of Education, where she served as Chairman and Vice-Chairman. She also served eight years as Curriculum Director in White County and one year in Hall County. Mrs. Gallagher was a member of the Georgia Association of Educators, National Association of Educators, Habersham Association of Educators and the Cornelia Kiwanis Club. She was inducted into the GA Teachers Hall of Fame in 1991 and was voted the 1993 State Middle School Science Teacher of the Year. She held degrees from Piedmont College, North Georgia College, and Clemson University. Mrs. Gallagher dedicated her life to education and professed her greatest legacy was devotion to her family and influencing countless lives in a career of over 40 years.
Rafael B. Sanchez
Rafael B. Sanchez, age 44 of Gillsville entered rest Saturday, August 6, 2022, from injuries from a motorcycle accident. Rafael was born in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico on October 26, 1977. He worked as a mortgage banker with Penny Mac and was of the Catholic faith. Rafael served his Country in the United States Army. He also served as the President of the North Georgia Wingmen Motorcycle club. Rafael never met a stranger; he loved helping everyone he met.
T.J. Maxx opens in Cornelia
There was more than church music drifting through the air early Sunday in Cornelia. A disc jockey pumped up the crowd at Habersham Village Shopping Center as T.J. Maxx opened its doors to the public for the first time. The grand opening capped off more than a year of anticipation...
Motorcyclist killed in weekend wreck in Gillsville
An investigation is underway following a deadly weekend crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 52 in Gillsville. Hall County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators said Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville, was killed when his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2015 Ford Expedition being driven by Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, of Gillsville. Mauldin suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.
2 Fort Benning soldiers die of storm-related injuries on Yonah Mountain
Two soldiers from Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in White County. The two were among five soldiers who were severely injured when part of a tree fell on top of them while they were training on the mountain Tuesday. A spokesperson for the U.S....
Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville
A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
South Hall residents displaced by fire
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a residential fire that displaced residents in South Hall County. Around 4:24 p.m. Monday, Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Gilleland Extension. “When HCFR units arrived on the scene, there were flames blowing out...
Cleveland man accused of shooting his neighbor
A 24-year-old Cleveland man was arrested and charged over the weekend for allegedly shooting his neighbor. Around 5:48 a.m. on August 6, a woman called 911 to report her boyfriend was shot. White County E-911 dispatched deputies to 197 Webb West Road. When deputies arrived, they located the victim, 33-year-old...
Area near Vulcan Materials in Rabun Gap evacuated after truck with explosives overturns
State and local law enforcement have cleared the scene in North Rabun County where a commercial vehicle hauling blasting material overturned early Tuesday. As a precaution, officials evacuated a quarter-mile area around the accident site on Kelly’s Creek Road near the Vulcan Materials Company in Rabun Gap. A caller...
I-985 maintenance to slow traffic this week
Drivers who travel I-985 North on the south end of Hall County should expect possible delays this week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is doing road maintenance between mileposts 11 and 13 in the area of Buford and Spout Springs. The interstate will be narrowed to only one lane in...
