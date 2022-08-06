ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

3-3-9-4

(three, three, nine, four)

Comments / 0

 

