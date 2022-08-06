Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former state legislator and a GOP fundraiser who received a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump were locked Tuesday in a tight primary contest for U.S. Senate that could signal where the state Republican party is headed politically after years of backing moderates. The race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against Leora Levy, a former commodities trader and a Republican National Committee member. Trailing behind them in early results was another conservative candidate, attorney Peter Lumaj. Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is a “true America-first patriot.” She and Lumaj, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2018, each have argued that only a conservative can beat the incumbent Democrat, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, in the November election. Trump announced his support for Levy last week. Levy appeared optimistic Tuesday night that she might upset Klarides, the endorsed Republican candidate, as she mingled with supporters at a party in Greenwich.
