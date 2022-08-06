ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man charged after threatening to kill woman on bus in north Columbus

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they said spit on a woman after threatening to kill her while they were on a COTA bus in late July.

Suspect photo courtesy of Columbus Police

Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at around 8 a.m. when the 54-year-old woman got on the bus at the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Glenmont Avenue in Clintonville.

After she sat down, a man began to harass her and threatened to kill her and cause bodily harm, according to police.

The man allegedly spit on the woman after the bus driver asked him to get off. Shortly after, he got off the bus, police said.

The suspect is facing an aggravated menacing charge, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4035.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Comments / 3

Sharon Yoder
1d ago

You couldn’t pay me to ride a bus these day with the types that ride it these days. Not to mention gun carrying more than likely since it’s become more common and casual. Last place you’d want to be in an enclosed tight environment when a fight or disagreement breaks out. Many don’t have a choice in riding a bus unfortunately.

ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

