CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
09-12-17-23-29
(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Lucky For Life
10-16-32-45-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000
Play3 Day
9-6-7, WB: 7
(nine, six, seven; WB: seven)
Play3 Night
3-2-1, WB: 1
(three, two, one; WB: one)
Play4 Day
6-3-3-7, WB: 9
(six, three, three, seven; WB: nine)
Play4 Night
0-7-0-6, WB: 4
(zero, seven, zero, six; WB: four)
Powerball
08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2
(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000
