Rocky Hill, CT

CT Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

09-12-17-23-29

(nine, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Lucky For Life

10-16-32-45-47, Lucky Ball: 10

(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

Play3 Day

9-6-7, WB: 7

(nine, six, seven; WB: seven)

Play3 Night

3-2-1, WB: 1

(three, two, one; WB: one)

Play4 Day

6-3-3-7, WB: 9

(six, three, three, seven; WB: nine)

Play4 Night

0-7-0-6, WB: 4

(zero, seven, zero, six; WB: four)

Powerball

08-15-46-56-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 2

(eight, fifteen, forty-six, fifty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $26,000,000

Comments / 0

 

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

