'It was one of the best feelings of my life': Beach to Beacon 10K returns

BUXTON (WGME) -- It took 30 first responders to help free a 22-year-old woman after her leg got stuck between two rocks at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Sunday. Buxton Fire and Rescue says crews responded to Pleasant Point Park near the Route 202 bridge around 5:40 p.m. and found a 22-year-old female partially in the water with her knee stuck in the ledge that lines the banks of the Saco River.

BUXTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO