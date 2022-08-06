'It was one of the best feelings of my life': Beach to Beacon 10K returns

Read on wgme.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save MoneyGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
WGME
Portland firefighters collect bike helmets for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland firefighters dropped off more than 40 bike helmets to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine in Portland Monday. The helmets were gathered during a helmet drive that ran throughout July. It all started because two firefighters say when they are out in the...
WGME
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
WGME
University of Maine begins search for new athletic director
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine will soon have a new athletic director. Monday, Ken Ralph announced he was leaving Orono to become the new AD at Southwestern University. Ralph has directed UMaine's athletic department for the past four years. His final day will be August 31. UMaine...
WGME
Ask The I-Team: Have flight paths out of the Portland Jetport changed?
Earlier this summer, the Portland Jetport closed its runway for a major reconstruction project. It disrupted flight patterns across several communities while they used a backup runway, but most of that work has been completed. Reggie asked the CBS113 I-Team:. "Why are there still flights going over my home in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
New protections for renters proposed in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New protections for renters will be a question on this year's ballot for Portland residents. A proposal would create a 90-day notice of lease termination or rent increase. It would also restrict rental deposits to one month’s rent, eliminate application fees, and limit annual rent increases to...
WGME
Community comes together to help Gray farmer whose well dried up
GRAY (WGME) – On one of the hottest days of the year, a community came together to help a Maine farmer with a dried-up well. When Kate Salvato woke up Sunday, her well had completely dried up. Not knowing where to turn to get the water she knew her...
WGME
Missing 12-year-old Portland boy found safe
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 12-year-old boy who has only been in the city for four days. Police say 12-year-old Geraldo Mbacu of Portland was last seen at his home at 6 Cumberland Avenue around 10 a.m. Monday. Mbacu is not...
WGME
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
'Thieves are going to find a way:' New catalytic converter law goes into effect in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A law to help prevent catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Monday. A catalytic converter can cost an upwards of $2,500 depending on the vehicle. "It keeps the smog and the air clean as it comes out of the vehicle to help with emissions," Portland Service Center Co-Owner Cody Webster said.
WGME
Maine motorcyclist killed after crashing into ditch in Readfield
READFIELD (WGME) -- A Farmington man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Readfield over the weekend, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a motorist called 911 around 9 p.m. on Saturday and reported that a motorcycle was in a ditch with its headlight on near 234 Old Kents Hill Road.
WGME
Missing 73 year-old Maine man found
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WGME) -- UPDATE: Mark Hagen has been safely located by police. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Mark Hagen. The Department says Hagen was last seen Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 3:00 pm when he left his home on Breakwater...
WGME
Residents to vote on $31.6M school expansion for RSU 4
LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- -- Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on a $31.6 million expansion project for Oak Hills Middle School in RSU 4. The district projects a $200 to $300 tax increase per $100,000 of your home property value, which some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Portland police catch man wanted for alleged kidnapping in New Hampshire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police say they caught a man wanted for kidnapping in New Hampshire after he led them on a chase. Monday, police say they were called to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman and High Streets. Inside, they say they found 34-year-old...
WGME
Maine man accused of killing stepson
MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
WGME
Portland City Council hears from residents on major ballot questions
PORTLAND (WGME) - Raising minimum wage and new protections for renters are just some of the questions on this year's ballot for Portland residents. Folks in Portland had their chance Monday night to speak their mind on six questions that they will be voting on in November. One proposal would...
WGME
Court documents: Maine man shot stepson twice with 12-gauge shotgun
MEXICO (WGME) -- Court documents say a Mexico man shot and killed his stepson with a 12-gauge shotgun in their home Saturday. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in Mexico around 1:01 p.m. Inside the home, they found the body of 27-year-old Nicholas Trynor of Mexico. Police say Trynor had...
WGME
30 first responders help free woman whose leg got stuck between rocks in Buxton
BUXTON (WGME) -- It took 30 first responders to help free a 22-year-old woman after her leg got stuck between two rocks at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Sunday. Buxton Fire and Rescue says crews responded to Pleasant Point Park near the Route 202 bridge around 5:40 p.m. and found a 22-year-old female partially in the water with her knee stuck in the ledge that lines the banks of the Saco River.
WGME
Police looking for information following shooting in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are looking for information after a person reportedly shot at two people in Lewiston over the weekend. According to police, three people were arguing near the Kennedy Park gazebo around 8 p.m. on Saturday when one person pulled out a gun and fired a single shot at the two others involved in the argument.
WGME
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy found not guilty on all charges in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A truck driver involved in a crash that left seven motorcyclists dead in New Hampshire was found not guilty by a jury Tuesday afternoon. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced negligent homicide and manslaughter charges for the 2019 crash. It took the jury about two hours to return the not...
WGME
Maine State Police investigating death in Oxford County town
MEXICO, Maine (WGME) -- A death in the Oxford County town of Mexico is being investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit. A spokesperson for State Police confirmed detectives are assisting Mexico Police with the investigation. Few details have been released by either agency but investigators confirm the...
Comments / 0