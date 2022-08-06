ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

Carroll man convicted of choking man, shooting woman after house party argument

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JXHR_0h7U0MUl00
File photo (studiocasper/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County man is heading to prison after being found guilty of attacking a group of people after a house party in September 2021.

Prosecutors say Antonio Thurman was at the party at a home on Shady Grove Road when he became angry with someone else at the party for an unknown reason.

At some point during the party, Thurman and the other party-goer got into a fight. Thurman then choked the man on the porch steps until he almost passed out, prosecutors say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They claim Thurman only stopped because other guests pulled him from the man being choked.

Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford says moments later, Thurman pulled a gun out of a bag that he had been wearing and fired two shots at the man he had been choking and the group of people surrounding him.

A woman inside the house was hit in the leg by one of the bullets. Prosecutors say that she spent two months after the incident in a wheelchair.

During the trial, the man who was choked and everyone at the party besides the woman who was shot and one other witness refused to testify.

A Carroll County jury still found Thurman guilty earlier this week on charges of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Thurman is set to be sentenced on September 2.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, GA
Carroll County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park

ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Choking#Convicted Felon#House Party#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newyorkbeacon.com

‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range

The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bribery trial for former DeKalb County commissioner delayed for a third time

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A federal judge has postponed the bribery trial of former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton for at least the third time. The trial had been scheduled to open Aug. 10, but Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher learned that Sutton’s defense team asked for more time to review so-called discovery materials that prosecutors dropped on them in late July.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
173K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy