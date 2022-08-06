Carroll man convicted of choking man, shooting woman after house party argument

File photo (studiocasper/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County man is heading to prison after being found guilty of attacking a group of people after a house party in September 2021.

Prosecutors say Antonio Thurman was at the party at a home on Shady Grove Road when he became angry with someone else at the party for an unknown reason.

At some point during the party, Thurman and the other party-goer got into a fight. Thurman then choked the man on the porch steps until he almost passed out, prosecutors say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They claim Thurman only stopped because other guests pulled him from the man being choked.

Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford says moments later, Thurman pulled a gun out of a bag that he had been wearing and fired two shots at the man he had been choking and the group of people surrounding him.

A woman inside the house was hit in the leg by one of the bullets. Prosecutors say that she spent two months after the incident in a wheelchair.

During the trial, the man who was choked and everyone at the party besides the woman who was shot and one other witness refused to testify.

A Carroll County jury still found Thurman guilty earlier this week on charges of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Thurman is set to be sentenced on September 2.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group