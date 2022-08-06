ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Queens And Team Reveal Why Season 14 Was The Most Emotional Ever – Contenders TV: The Nominees

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPYm7_0h7TzwKu00

Click here to read the full article.

There’s always plenty of fun to be had on RuPaul’s Drag Race , but Season 14 of the VH1 show was a standout because of the emotional moments. And there were many.

From Jasmine Kennedie coming out as a trans woman to Willow Pill’s frankness about battling a rare chronic illness, the latest season of the reality competition that earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Competition Show was really about “the tenacity of the human spirit,” judge and senior producer Michelle Visage says.

“That’s the beauty of RuPaul’s Drag Race . It is a safe space for these kids to be authentically themselves with one another and be there for one another,” added Visage, who was joined on Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees panel with Queens Kerri Colby and Kennedie, showrunner Mandy Salangsang and executive producer Michele Mills . “That’s really at the core of what RuPaul’s Drag Race is all about.”

“I feel like part of what makes this season so unique and so beautiful is, of course, we’re coming out of a pandemic. And of course, for all of us, this was our big moment to showcase who we are and how we want the world to see what we’ve spent so long formulating and talking to ourselves at home,” continued Colby. “If I ever get the opportunity or I ever have a camera in front of me, I’m gonna do this and be that. But I think what really knocked us on our tushies … was just the raw circumstance of being unleashed and us as sisters supporting each other, learning how to speak about things and come together. I think that’s what made everything so unique.

“A lot of us didn’t expect to be doing our mascara and all of a sudden get hit with an emotional moment and black is running down your face.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede Says Series Thrives On What’s Culturally Relevant, Not Topical – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. There are only two nominees in this year’s Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. But creator/star Robin Thede would prefer to focus on how her comedy  was nominated for the third year straight, not how they’re competing against only one other nominee. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Everyone’s talking about two nominees, but if anything, they should be congratulating us that we made it to the one other slot,” said Thede, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees event with her co-executive producer...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Queen Sugar’ Gets Premiere Date For Seventh & Final Season On OWN

Click here to read the full article. OWN has set the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Queen Sugar. The series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay will return on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. DuVernay will return to direct the series finale, wrapping up seven seasons of the all-women directorial team that she envisioned when directing the pilot. As previously reported, directors attached to Season 7 include Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, and DeMane Davis. Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming For seven seasons...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ EP Brent Miller Says “I Think The Time Is Right” For ‘Maude’ Episode — Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Nothing has been set in stone for now, but Norman Lear and Brent Miller have a pretty good idea what they’d like to do if ABC decides to air another edition of Live In Front of a Studio Audience. “We’ve talked about Maude for a handful of years and I guess now more than ever, it feels like the right choice,” says Miller, who joined Lear for Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees. “Because of obvious reasons with Roe v. Wade [being overturned], and it having one of the most iconic episodes of television,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Michelle Visage
Black Enterprise

Final Season Of Ava DuVernay Drama ‘Queen Sugar’ To Premiere In September

The drama about three siblings living in New Orleans stars actress Rutina Wesley from True Blood, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. All seven of the seasons featured all women directors, and the final season will be no different. Directors set to direct the final season of the series include showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis, Kat Candler and Stacey Muhammad. DuVernay will direct the final episode. The Instagram account for the drama also announced the premiere date.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier

July 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy's artist daughter Bria has married The Expanse actor Michael Xavier. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in front of 250 guests Saturday, People.com reported Sunday. Eddie Murphy walked the 32-year-old bride down the aisle. ETOnline said Bria wore...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race#Christmas#Vh1
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
NFL
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
MUSIC
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy