A decade after the Oak Creek shooting, Sikh community members and experts push for improved policy and resources

New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Some worshippers avoiding mosques following murders of Muslim men, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico says
Worshippers at various mosques and schools across Albuquerque, New Mexico, were greeted with police presence as officials increase security following the recent murders of four Muslim men. According to Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, the Muslim community in Albuquerque is small, with around 3,000-5,000 members.
3 charged with helping Mall of America shooting suspects flee
Police have arrested and charged three people, including two Best Western hotel employees, for allegedly helping the suspects in last week's shooting at the Mall of America flee authorities. Denesh Raghubir, 21, Selena Raghubir, 23, and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23, are each charged with one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest, according to the criminal complaint.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
A man said his camper was set on fire over a Trump flag. Now, officials say he set the blaze himself.
A Minnesota man who said his garage door was vandalized with graffiti and his camper was set on fire because of a “Trump 2020” flag displayed on it is facing fraud charges after he allegedly set the fire and spray painted the graffiti himself. Denis Vladmirovich Molla, of...
California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows
Footage shows victim fleeing after police arrived in unmarked car and drew their guns
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home
A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
Man Saying Anti-Trumpers Set His Truck Alight Did it Himself: Officials
A Minnesota man has been indicted after he allegedly staged an arson attack at his home. According to ABC5, the U.S. Attorney's Office has claimed Denis Vladimirovich Molla, 29, staged the fire at his Brooklyn Center camper in September 2020. Authorities have since charged Molla with two counts of wire...
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
‘Hunted’: one in three people killed by US police were fleeing, data reveals
In many cases, the encounters started as traffic stops or there were no allegations of violence or serious crimes
Effort underway to keep Tracy man who tortured, chained up child, behind bars
TRACY - There's a fierce fight to keep a convicted child abuser behind bars.A Tracy man who tortured a 16-year-old boy for a year could be released on parole next week. But the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office says Anthony Waiters poses a serious safety risk.In 2011, Waiters was convicted of beating and torturing 16-year-old Kyle Ramirez. The foster child was shackled to the furniture inside a Tracy home before he escaped by jumping on a backyard trampoline over a retaining wall and running into a nearby gym. Waiters was granted parole back in March, but the governor's office pushed to keep him in custody until Tuesday's hearing. The D.A.'s office says his release would be an "injustice." "This is not a man who should be released back into our community after only serving 12 years. This is not a man who that community deserves to have to live amongst. This is not a man who should ever be by children," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar. Waiters was initially ordered to serve three life sentences. Three other people were sentenced to at least 30 years for their role in the crimes.
Police Release Pictures of ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Recent Murders of 4 Muslim Men
Police released photos on Sunday of a “vehicle of interest” allegedly linked to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men. Cops previously suggested that the recent killings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked. Officers did not suggest a possible motive but highlighted the victims’ backgrounds. Each man was Muslim and born outside of the United States. Officers have previously said three of the victims were “ambushed.”
GOP Sen. Tim Scott on FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home: "We need to let this play out"
Republican Sen. Tim Scott said he was shocked but would not rush to judgment after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, a major escalation of the Justice Department's probe into potential mishandling of White House records. "We need to let this play out and see...
Biden denounces 'horrific and hateful killings' of at least four Muslim men in New Mexico: Latest victim of mysterious spree recently became US citizen
President Joe Biden has deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked. The president took to Twitter Sunday to say he was 'angered and saddened' by the slayings and reiterated his administration 'stands strongly with the Muslim community.'. Police in Albuquerque -...
Trump bolsters legal team for Georgia grand jury investigation
As a Georgia grand jury continues its investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the addition of Dwayne Thomas, a high-profile and well-connected lawyer, to Trump's legal team suggests the investigation is serious and moving quickly. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins Tanya Rivero and Tony Dokoupil with more.
GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate
NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. Dissatisfied Republican primary voters began to consider new presidential prospects. GOP donors grappled with damaging revelations uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee. S everal party leaders pondered challenging Trump for the party’s 2024 nomination. But after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, the Republican Party unified swiftly behind the former president. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who likely represents Trump’s strongest potential primary challenger, described the Biden administration as a “regime” and called Monday’s Mar-a-Lago search for improperly taken classified documents “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”
California authorities "humanely euthanize" 143 roosters after cockfighting bust
Authorities broke up a large cockfighting event over the weekend and said they were forced to euthanize nearly 150 roosters found at a Southern California home, animal control and sheriff's department officials said. Deputies late Friday discovered about 200 people at the residence in the city of Jurupa Valley and...
FBI took boxes and documents in Trump search, sources say
The FBI took boxes and documents while executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's home in Florida on Monday, two sources confirmed to CBS News. No electronics were taken, according to the sources. Trump said Monday night that his Mar-a-Lago resort was being "raided" by the FBI. Sources...
