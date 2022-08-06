'Special Meeting', Russellville School Board approves raising teacher salaries Friday

Read on katv.com
KATV
Mayor Frank Scott Jr to improve city's FOIA process; City Attorney Alex Betton to lead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. announced that Chief Deputy City Attorney Alex Betton will lead the newly aligned FOIA Division and ordered an overhaul of the City’s procedures regarding public requests for information, as he says his office continues to improve its efforts to promote transparency.
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces school supply giveaway tour
The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is giving back to the youth before the school year begins with a back-to-school statewide supply tour.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. files for reelection
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has formally filed to run for reelection. On Monday, he turned in the necessary paperwork to the city clerk's office in City Hall. Scott has served as mayor since 2018 and is seeking a second term. Scott said he has learned that preparation is an important part of the office.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Secretary of State scuttles casino removal amendment over signatures
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, R-Ark., told supporters of an amendment to strike Pope County as a destination for a casino that they did not qualify for consideration due to a lack of signatures. Thurston also said the amendment’s supporters did not qualify for a “cure period,” which would have allowed them to collect more voter signatures.
talkbusiness.net
Delta leadership programs encouraging paradigm shift for engagement
Dr. Suzzette Goldmon has participated in many leadership programs. When she was selected to take part in a program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government (HKS) she jumped at the chance, she told Talk Business & Politics. But this program would be different for the assistant...
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
A federal lawsuit filed in Little Rock is looking to use laws originally targeting organized crime to go after medical marijuana suppliers In Arkansas.
KATV
North Little Rock Electric pays Entergy Arkansas$350,000 to expand electrical services
The City of North Little Rock (NLR) is expanding electrical services along Highway 70, east of the Amazon Distribution Center. Terry Hartwick, Mayor of North Little Rock, said NLR paid Entergy Arkansas, LLC $350,000 in late July for permission to sell electric services in Tulip Farm Lots 2, 3 and 4 located in Ward 2.
magnoliareporter.com
VA announces virtual claims clinic for August 25
The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, August 25. During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. The clinic...
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
KATV
'Political attacks': LR Mayor Scott addresses opponent supporter for 'false narratives'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Just ahead of Little Rock City Mayor, Frank Scott Jr.'s filing for re-election Monday, he addressed the "political attacks" he said were being made against the city's administration by a non-Little Rock resident supporting a mayoral campaign opponent. According to Mayor Scott, Jimmie Cavin is...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking
ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
KATV
Body of Arkansas Co. Northern District Court Judge found
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police the body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48 has been recovered. Authorities say Bueker and family spent the weekend in Jefferson County, Arkansas for a get-a-way. It was reported that at some point during their outing, Bueker reportedly ventured off alone. Once Bueker didn't return a search by family and friends began.
KATV
City of Hot Springs says $110 million water project to be complete in two years
The city of Hot Springs is expanding its water system through a $110 million dollar bond project that officials told KATV it's been a decade in the making. The city's utility director, Monty Ledbetter said water is the new gold, the new oil, and that the future of Hot Springs depends on this expansion project.
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
fox40jackson.com
Arkansas attorney pleads guilty in role in defrauding farm programs
An Arkansas attorney has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to defraud two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs of about $11.5 million, according to court documents. Everett Martindale, 75, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit fraud by acting as attorney for 192 people who...
Arkansas lawyer enters guilty plea in federal $11.5M fraud case
The final defendant made a guilty pleading today in Little Rock.
Little Rock 10-year-old participates in 50 yard challenge to help those in the community
As the summer heat continues, peoples' front lawns are growing by the minute, and a simple act of kindness can go a long way. One young boy from Little Rock is taking part in a labor of love challenge called the ‘50 Yard Challenge’ but he says this is just the beginning.
ABA Journal
Lawyer pleads guilty in scheme to defraud program intended to benefit farmers subjected to discrimination
A lawyer in Little Rock, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud Thursday for his involvement in a scheme to file false claims of discrimination in a program intended to benefit farmers. Everett Martindale, 75, admitted that he failed to investigate claims submitted in two programs created to...
White County animal shelter say they are to begin euthanizing dogs
Bald Knob Animal Shelter officials took to social media to inform the community that they will begin euthanizing dogs due to lack of space.
