NLRPD identifies victim in West Scenic homicide; suspect arrested

WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police have identified a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man in Arkansas. The Helena-West Helena Police Department (HWHPD) responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of Highway 49 in West Helena on Aug. 8 at 4:05 a.m.
Pine Bluff officer arrested for insurance fraud
A Pine Bluff officer was arrested Monday after police say she was accused of insurance fraud and filing a false police report.
KATV
Bryant police investigating a Tuesday afternoon hit and run incident; victim dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officers of the Bryant Police Department were actively investigating a possible fatal hit and run accident. According to authorities, police were called after an unidentified male lying in the ditch near the Bryant Parkway overpass was reported. The victim's identity has not been released. This...
KATV
Faulkner County deputies make arrest in Saturday homicide of juvenile female
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a Saturday morning homicide where a juvenile victim was killed near Mayflower. 22-year-old Zaveon Griffin was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder, theft by receiving, and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
Deputies make arrest in deadly shooting at Faulkner County apartment complex
Deputies in Faulkner County said a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly early Friday morning shooting at a Mayflower apartment complex.
Accidental drowning suspected in death of Arkansas judge
REYDELL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say the death of an Arkansas judge whose body was recovered from a lake is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Forty-eight-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker went missing Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning from Mud Lake in Reydell, about 75 miles southeast of Little Rock. The […]
Police: Juvenile victim in Mayflower apartment complex shooting dies
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in a Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Mayflower has died.
Police: Woman found dead in parking lot of North Little Rock hotel
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a hotel Saturday night.
arkadelphian.com
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
Body of Arkansas County judge recovered from lake
The body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker has been recovered from a lake in Jefferson County.
Kait 8
Suspect that was shot after attacking officer, deputy identified
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday morning attack on two law enforcement officers is under investigation in Cleburne County. According to Sheriff Chris Brown, a Cleburne County deputy and Heber Springs police officer went up to the suspect. However, at the time they didn’t say when or where this took place.
Arrest made; victim identified in Friday NLR homicide
North Little Rock police have made an arrest after another man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.
Deputy and police officer injured, person shot in Cleburne County during call for service
Three hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff's deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.
Driver dies after collision Saturday in Little Rock
A man has died after a traffic collision in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood Saturday night.
Neighbor wants to move after NLR deadly shooting
Police are investigating how and why someone took a man's life Friday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened in the middle of the day at the West Scenic Apartments on West Scenic Drive.
LRPD: Arrest made in Monday homicide on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating a Saturday shooting; young female dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a female juvenile being shot in the head. According to deputies of the office, deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting at around 5:45 a.m. When...
KATV
Body of Arkansas Co. Northern District Court Judge found
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police the body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48 has been recovered. Authorities say Bueker and family spent the weekend in Jefferson County, Arkansas for a get-a-way. It was reported that at some point during their outing, Bueker reportedly ventured off alone. Once Bueker didn't return a search by family and friends began.
Police release dashcam, bodycam footage of Little Rock City Director’s arrest
Body and dash cam footage is providing additional insight into a city official's car crash.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
