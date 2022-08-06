St. George Theatre unveils new VG Lounge to enhance patron experience

Read on www.silive.com
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Abbott says, "Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences."Ash JurbergTexas State
See Broadway's stunning 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical:' How to buy tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Smart, shameless and extravagantly entertaining” is how Ben Brantley of the New York Times described the Broadway hit “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” now playing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Tickets are on sale now!. “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is set in...
Bruce Springsteen tickets are selling fast | How to buy tickets
Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on their 2023 Tour were released a couple of weeks ago and demand for seats is soaring. It’s been reflected on some of the secondary ticket markets, where prices have risen a bit. Vividseats.com had tickets selling for under...
Staten Island 2022 BBQ festival: 'Pig Island' to return with Hot Sauce Alley, expanded whiskey tent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden’s getting piggy with it once again. One of the Big Apple’s beastliest BBQ festivals returns this year to the 83-acre Livingston campus. The event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 with...
New Dates Available for our Fifth Avenue Gilded Age Mansions Tour
When wealthy industrialist Henry Clay Frick moved to New York City in 1905, he initially rented one of the Gilded Age mansions known as the Vanderbilt Triple Palaces in Midtown for $100,000 a year and hung his formidable art collection on its velvet-lined walls. That is, until he went for a drive in Central Park and spotted an enormous new mansion surrounded by gardens on Fifth Avenue and 90th Street. Upon hearing that the new mansion was built for his former business partner and arch-rival Andrew Carnegie, he allegedly vowed to build himself a home that would “make Andy’s house look like a miner’s shack!”
LL Cool J's hip-hop festival draws thousands in Queens
NEW YORK -- Thousands turned out in Queens on Saturday for a hip-hop festival hosted by two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J.Some of the biggest names in hip-hop took the stage at the inaugural day-long "Rock the Bells Festival" at sold-out Forest Hills Stadium."I was looking forward to looking at the culture, putting on a showcase for '90s artists, people who have been around for, like, 20 years, and that's exactly what happened, so it fulfilled my dreams, so I'm good," Buffalo resident Jayce Hill told CBS2's Thalia Perez.The event was named after LL Cool J's brand, Rock the Bells,...
A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC
Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
Bridging Two Worlds: A dream comes true for Arrochar resident who researched her Italian roots | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — It is...
statenislandnycliving.com
Looking for something fun to do on Staten Island before school starts?
Hey-Looking for something fun to do for the rest of the summer before school starts?. Not sure what to do in Staten Island? Read about low-cost to free events that you can attend with friends or families in Staten Island. Hey-Looking for something fun to do for the rest of...
Staten Island obituaries for August 9, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Sharon C. Camara passed away on August 6, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, she lived on Staten Island before moving to Pennsylvania 11 years ago. Sharon was a registered nurse, working at the Coney Island Hospital’s emergency room for 22 years. She and her husband of 36 years had two sons together.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
5 Reasons You Can’t Miss The Stranger Things Experience Before It Leaves NYC
The show and the experience has a connecting link between adults and kids: the appeal of the 1980s. For adults, it’s a chance to relive all of the neon and pre-tech simplicities. For the younger audience, it’s an opportunity to step inside a decade they didn’t get a chance to experience. With Stranger Things: The Experience, kids and adults alike are transported to this bodacious decade with ambiance, decor and music. Like the show, the experience is for both adults and kids to enjoy!
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
Pete Davidson went to ‘trauma therapy’ due to online bullying by Kanye West, says report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous vicious social media attacks by Kanye West reportedly took their toll on Staten Islander Pete Davidson, putting him into “trauma therapy,” according to a new report. An alleged source close to the comedian told People that Davidson — who has been open...
A unique Staten Island treat: Get this gelato-filled, chocolate-dipped taco, for a limited time only
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Taco Tuesdays take on a new dimension this summer on Staten Island. Pastry chef Joseph Settepani offers a sweet rendition of the weekly pop-up ritual at Bruno’s NYC Bakery in Dongan Hills — a white- or dark chocolate-dipped crunchy waffle cookie wrapped around creamy gelato.
Monsignor Jeff Conway, pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, dies at age 74
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Monsignor Jeff Conway, the 17th pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, died suddenly in Florida where he was on vacation. He was 74. A resident of Staten Island since September 1977, when he was assigned to serve as an assistant at St. Patrick’s parish, Msgr. Conway ministered as a priest at the Richmond church until 1987.
Garlic bread sandwiches? Knish? Old Golden’s Deli menu has me craving this long-gone restaurant’s goodies
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Golden’s Deli, the long-shuttered New Springville eatery known for its renowned Jewish delicacies and enormous beige and dark green subway car, still holds a place in our artery-clogged hearts. The Advance/SILive.com routinely shares old photos and stories on social media about the eatery along...
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
Kanye West mourns ‘death’ of Pete Davidson in fake newspaper
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Only Kanye West knows how to make things this level of bizarre. In an apparent celebration of the demise of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, the rapper on Monday posted a fake New York Times front page to his Instagram page with a screaming — and fake — headline announcing the death of the Staten Island comedian.
S.I. North Shore to be focus of NYC ‘smart’ composting program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The North Shore of Staten Island will be a focus of an expanded, city-run composting program. City officials will be sighting 250 new “smart” composting bins around the five boroughs with an emphasis on certain areas, including the northern part of Staten Island, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office. Earlier in the year, the city said it would only distribute 100 of the composting bins.
‘Building relationships’: NYC Cops & Kids Boxing program opens new, free S.I. fitness facility for youth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The importance of investing in inner city youth and creating a good relationship between the police and the community was highlighted at the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new NYC Cops & Kids Boxing program fitness center at the Richmond Road facility in Dongan Hills.
