Related
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases in 2022: Keep your Apple device looking sharp
The best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases available today are crucial to Protect your iPhone from dirt, scratches and smashed screens
Digital Trends
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
Android 13 is almost here, and it’s a pretty minor update from Google. Well, we say minor, but that’s only in comparison to the positively gargantuan number of changes that were in Android 12 — as well as Google’s policy of trickling out improvements to Android apps over the course of a year as soon as they’re ready. Android 13 is more of a tune-up to the engine that powers your phone than anything else. But it’s still one worth getting excited for.
Android Authority
Oxygen OS 13, based on Android 13, now in open beta
If you have a OnePlus 10 Pro and don't mind being risky, you can give Android 13 a shot. OnePlus is rolling out an Oxygen OS 13 beta to the OnePlus 10 Pro. This new software is based on the upcoming Android 13. You can expect plenty of bugs and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Should you buy a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 phone?
We tested the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 versus the 8 Gen 1, and the result is a big oof. Performance enthusiasts have been quite disappointed (rightly so) in this year’s best flagship smartphones. High-end 2022 smartphones powered by premium silicon from Samsung and Qualcomm run hot, resulting in problems ranging from overly warm devices to throttling and poor sustained gaming performance. The common thread is that affected chipsets have been manufactured on Samsung Semiconductor’s 4nm node.
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Latest Galaxy Watch 5 leak offers us our best look yet at Samsung's supersized smartwatches
We're less than a week out from the official unveiling of the Galaxy Watch 5 series, but that doesn't mean the leaks are anywhere close to finished. With just a few days to go, a new report is giving us our best look yet at all three models Samsung is ready to debut, along with some specs that promise serious improvements to battery life — on the larger models, at least. If anything, these new wearables promise to usher in the era of massive gadgets with matching batteries.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 teaser reveals one of the thinnest foldable phones we’ve ever seen
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on Wednesday, two foldable devices that will help the Korean company cement its position at the top of the foldable market. But Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi decided to ruin Samsung’s foldable party with the Mix Fold 2 teasers in anticipation of its own launch event on Thursday. The company is already showing videos of the new foldable handset, teasing the phone’s crazy thin design.
TechRadar
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now
Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
Android Authority
Google directly attacks Apple again over 'green bubble' nonsense
It appears no one hates iMessage exclusivity more than Google. Google has launched a website to address the so-called “green bubble” hate Android users face from iPhone users. The site explains RCS, Apple’s proprietary messaging platform, and more. Google hopes this information will inform users about why...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CNET
Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pops Up in Amazon Listing Ahead of Samsung Unpacked
Ahead of Samsung Unpacked next week, a listing for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears to have popped up on Amazon Netherlands. The listing for the unannounced phone, reported earlier by 9to5Google, doesn't include a price but reveals plenty of details. Images in the listing show the foldable phone with...
technewstoday.com
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
Phone Arena
Germany kicks out Oppo and OnePlus for refusing to pay patent fees to Nokia
Nokia owns some essential 5G patents and since sister companies Oppo and OnePlus were found to be using those technologies without paying the licensing fees and there is no such thing as free lunch, especially in the tech world, the BBK-owned Chinese mobile manufacturers were forced to halt sales in Germany.
Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone durability tested (Video)
The Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone was made official back in June and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test, and of course the bend test. Let’s find out how the handset performs.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Neo lands on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8 GB of RAM and Android 12
It seems that Motorola has yet another Edge 30 series-branded smartphone up its sleeve. Currently, Motorola sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro in multiple markets, although it is expected to eventually offer the Moto X30 Pro globally as the Edge 30 Ultra. Additionally, a recently Geekbench listing suggests that Motorola is preparing to release the Edge 30 Neo, a device that Nils Ahrensmeier has mentioned previously.
