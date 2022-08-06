Early in fall camp, Lanning looking for Ducks to 'embrace the strain'

Read on 247sports.com
Related
Fall Camp Report: A few tempers flare Monday as the temperature rises
Tempers flared Monday at practice No. 5 of fall camp for the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday. Yes, it was hotter, and so was the action. While the Rebels won't put on full.
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ole Miss tempers flared, QB battle raged on in Day 5 of fall camp
David Johnson and Jared Redding of 247Sports talk Day 5 of Ole Miss football fall camp, a new week of practice.
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Team To Finish With More Wins: Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
Emory Hunt joins Amanda Guerra to break down which team will finish with more wins between Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
247Sports
College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022
College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
College football's 5 biggest potential upsets in 2022
247Sports' Brad Crawford breaks down his top 5 potential upsets for the 2022 college football season.
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
247Sports
BREAKING: Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just hours before the Chicago Bears hit the field at Soldier Field for Family Fest a star player has officially requested a trade. Linebacker Roquan Smith has officially requested a trade from the franchise. Smith has been a "hold in" so far in training camp,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UNC's Two Freshman Running Backs Impressing in Camp
Head coach Mack Brown highlights the "power plays" he has seen from newcomers George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
Gamecocks wide receiver explains why South Carolina is now his home
Gamecocks football wide receiver Corey Rucker details the decision to come to South Carolina and the people who he's become closest with during his time with the program.
247Sports
Clemson football: Dabo Swinney opens up on Cade Klubnik, negative recruiting, NCAA transfer portal
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney updated media members on his team's progress during the early portion of fall practice this weekend, as the Tigers begin their quest to return to their spot at the top of the ACC this fall. Last year snapped the program's streak of multiple College Football Playoff appearances after a three-loss campaign capsized the team's shot at getting back to the league final.
New coach raves about Georgia commit Top247 RB Tovani Mizell
Tovani Mizell's coach at DeMatha Catholic raves about the Top247 running back's performance in training camp. Mizell committed to Georgia on Monday.
2024 Indiana RB Jaden Hart returns for another Minnesota Football visit
"I got a chance to get a better look at the Gophers campus and housing, but most importantly, I got to talk a lot with running backs coach Kenni Burns," 2024 Indiana running back Jaden Hart said to 247Sports about his late July visit to Minnesota. "Coach Burns told me that it was great seeing me back on campus after not getting back there since the Nebraska game last year. But he also showed me a little more in-depth on how he utilizes his running backs. They use them a lot with their great offensive line, but they also use them in the passing game to spread the defense out when the box is loaded, which is great for my style of play. That's something to take into consideration when making a choice."
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0