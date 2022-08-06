Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?
It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
Jimmy Garoppolo shows up on 49ers’ first depth chart, as the fourth-stringer
Jimmy Garoppolo is on the team, but he’s not really on the team. He’s on the team just enough to land on the mandatory preseason depth chart. And he’s buried as the fourth-string option. Garoppolo is behind Trey Lance, Nate Sudfeld, and Brock Purdy. It’s surprising to...
Jason Garrett Reveals What Nick Saban Told Him About Missing Work
Nick Saban has his savage moments and one of them came back in 2006. Over the weekend, Jason Garrett, who worked as a quarterbacks coach on Saban's Dolphins staff, shared a story about asking to take a day off to see former teammate Troy Aikman get inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through
During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
Where Deebo believes 49ers can improve to win sixth Super Bowl
The 49ers have felt heartbreak in two of the last three NFL seasons. San Francisco knows what it takes to get to the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, but has failed to win the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. In 2020, San Francisco lost Super Bowl LIV to the...
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz has shown some inaccuracy, but we’re not overly concerned
Descriptions from practice have noted that Wentz will thread some needles, as he’s displayed that he can when he’s at his best. But the quarterback has also missed on his share of throws over the last few weeks. After Washington’s Saturday practice at FedEx Field, head coach Ron...
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
Willie McGinest gives heartfelt tribute to Patriots legend Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour was arguably the most important defensive player on the New England Patriots in the early to mid-2000s. His combination of elite talent, excellent size and impressive athleticism made him a great pass rusher, an effective run stopper and one of the most versatile players in his position group.
Chiefs sign Danny Shelton
Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton is heading to Kansas City. Shelton has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although Shelton had recent visits with the Raiders and Panthers, the Chiefs apparently made him his best offer. A first-round draft pick of the...
Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years
Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Walton vows to make Broncos “the best team to cheer for, play for and work for”
Owners approved the sale of the Broncos Tuesday. It meant good-bye to the Pat Bowlen trust and hello to the Walton-Penner family ownership group. Both groups released statements through the team after the unanimous vote approving the sale. Rob Walton’s statement reads: “We are grateful for the support and trust...
Camp notes, 8/8: Thoughts on Wentz and a tight end to monitor
ASHBURN — Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead. Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd. From...
Jason Kelce having elbow surgery
Eagles center Jason Kelce has missed practice time recently with an elbow injury and he’s set to miss some more time after a surgical procedure. The team announced on Tuesday that Kelce will be having the operation. There was no timetable given for Kelce’s return to the field.
NFLPA backs off notion of an injunction that would let Deshaun Watson play in Week One
Not long ago, some connected to the NFL Players Association were floating the notion that a lawsuit arising from a lengthy suspension imposed by the NFL on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could potentially result in Watson playing in Week One against the Panthers. Now, the NFLPA seems to have backed away from that argument.
NFL owners meet in Minnesota today to approve sale of Broncos (without Stephen Ross)
It’s been known for a while that the NFL’s team owners will meet today, August 9, in Minnesota. It’s been known for a while that they’ll vote on the purchase of the Denver Broncos by Wal-Mart heirs. It’s been known for a while that, barring something dramatically and completely unexpected, at least 24 owners will approve the transaction, making Rob Walton the richest owner in the league, by far.
Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling
For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
