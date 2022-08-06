ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?

It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
NBC Sports

Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through

During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial

Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NBC Sports

Chiefs sign Danny Shelton

Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton is heading to Kansas City. Shelton has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Although Shelton had recent visits with the Raiders and Panthers, the Chiefs apparently made him his best offer. A first-round draft pick of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years

Conference realignment has made sweeping changes in college football in recent years — and months — with top schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and USC announcing their intention to bolt from their longtime homes for greener pastures. However, it’s not just schools making waves. It’s the conferences themselves, too. The big networks, such as ESPN, […] The post Big Ten set to make shocking move not seen in 40 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 8/8: Thoughts on Wentz and a tight end to monitor

ASHBURN — Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead. Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd. From...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Jason Kelce having elbow surgery

Eagles center Jason Kelce has missed practice time recently with an elbow injury and he’s set to miss some more time after a surgical procedure. The team announced on Tuesday that Kelce will be having the operation. There was no timetable given for Kelce’s return to the field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFL owners meet in Minnesota today to approve sale of Broncos (without Stephen Ross)

It’s been known for a while that the NFL’s team owners will meet today, August 9, in Minnesota. It’s been known for a while that they’ll vote on the purchase of the Denver Broncos by Wal-Mart heirs. It’s been known for a while that, barring something dramatically and completely unexpected, at least 24 owners will approve the transaction, making Rob Walton the richest owner in the league, by far.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Commanders add vet LB and two other players in roster reshuffling

For a few months now, Ron Rivera has indicated that the Washington Commanders were interested in the idea of signing a veteran to add to their linebacking corps. On Sunday, the club finally did so. Before resuming training camp on Monday, the team announced it had picked up Nathan Gerry,...
NFL

