Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Northern Worcester by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Barnstable; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Western Plymouth Thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Barnstable, Plymouth and central Bristol Counties through 915 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from near Norton to near Freetown. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tropical downpours may result in minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Plymouth, Taunton, Barnstable, Dartmouth, Falmouth, Bridgewater, Marion, Mansfield, Middleborough, Easton, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Norton, Somerset, Pembroke, Fairhaven and Duxbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Bristol by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 20:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Southern Bristol Thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Windham, southwestern Bristol, northern Washington, Newport, Kent, south central Providence and Bristol Counties through 915 PM EDT At 817 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Warwick to near Griswold. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tropical downpours may result in minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Somerset, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Swansea, Tiverton, Westport and East Greenwich. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Windham Thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Windham, southwestern Bristol, northern Washington, Newport, Kent, south central Providence and Bristol Counties through 915 PM EDT At 817 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Warwick to near Griswold. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tropical downpours may result in minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor nuisance flooding of typically flood prone areas. Locations impacted include Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Somerset, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Swansea, Tiverton, Westport and East Greenwich. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts South central Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 729 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Malden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Somerville, Malden, Medford, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Beverly, Woburn, Chelsea, Melrose, Saugus, Danvers, Wakefield, Reading and Burlington. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0