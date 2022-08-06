Read on www.insidenova.com
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Inside Nova
Arlington County Fair is just around the corner
“What a Ride!” is the theme of the 2022 Arlington County Fair, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. More than 75,000 visitors are expected to attend the 46th installment of the free event. “The Arlington County Fair is a non-profit,...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A 1920 Family Estate Atop Alexandria’s Mount Ida
After five generations as one family’s home, this charming Alexandria property is up for sale. This charming Alexandria estate is rich with family history. The home was built in 1920 by three brothers, intended for their parents. When their father died and their mother chose to live with one of her sons instead, the property was sold — to the same family that’s selling it now. The property has served as a family home to the current owners for five generations. Now, 2911 Holly Street is on sale to the public for the first time since it was constructed more than a century ago.
alxnow.com
There are salons, restaurants and more businesses for sale in Alexandria
The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in the city. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or...
Inside Nova
Grant funding will help bring Great Falls Grange up to snuff
The Fairfax County Park Authority Board approved a Mastenbrook Grant request from the Great Falls Grange Foundation totaling $20,000 to help install a municipal-connected water line to service the Grange. In April, the Park Authority and the foundation entered into an agreement that permits the foundation to operate and maintain...
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
Commercial Observer
Vienna Shopping Center Welcomes Five New Tenants
Federal Realty has closed five new leases at Pike 7 Plaza, a 169,000-square-foot shopping center in Vienna, Va. Located at 8371 Leesburg Pike, the strip mall was originally built in 1968 and has recently undergone an extensive renovation, according to the owner. The new tenants will be joining an array of restaurant chains, discount retailers, a grocery store and a gym, among others.
Inside Nova
Historical marker honoring McLean firefighters to be dedicated
A dedication ceremony to mark an historic marker honoring the McLean Volunteer Department will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Old Firehouse Center, 1440 Chain Bridge Road. The marker has been in place for some time, but the dedication was delayed due to pandemic conditions.
Inside Nova
Fairfax government to offer charging stations to public -- for a fee
Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County. Based on a retail-fee schedule approved unanimously Aug. 2 by the Board of Supervisors, the county the following day began levying motorists a cost of 30 cents per kilowatt hour to charge their electric vehicles.
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
royalexaminer.com
Chamber welcomes Kells Belles to Front Royal
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce, along with Town Manager Steven Hicks, Board of Supervisor Chair Cheryl Cullers, Chamber Board Vice-CHair Bryon Biggs, and friends welcomed Garcia & Gavino Bakery at 40 E. 8th Street to the Front Royal community. Their new hours are: Tuesday...
WJLA
First Look: Capital One Center, Capital One Hall and The Watermark Hotel in Tysons, VA
Capital One Center is a 25 acre mixed-use development in the heart of Tysons, VA. Anchored by the headquarters of Capital One, Washington DC's hometown bank, and home to its over 10,000 associates in the region, Capital One Center is quickly transforming the skyline and the cultural landscape of Fairfax County. When fully built-out, this 6 million sq ft development will be a vibrant arts & entertainment destination.
WJLA
Boeing is hosting in-person career fairs this weekend as HQ moves to Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Boeing is hosting career fairs in Arlington, Herndon and Fairfax, Va. to fill multiple positions as the airplane manufacturer establishes its global headquarters in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. Boeing is moving its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia. In a news...
royalexaminer.com
After 20-month tenure Steven Hicks ousted as Front Royal Town Manager
Following an hour and 40 minutes behind closed doors to open a 6:30 p.m. work session Monday evening, August 8, an unknown portion of that time spent discussing the performance of both Town Manager Steven Hicks and Interim Town Attorney James Cornwell Jr., in a dramatic roll call vote the Front Royal Town Council, with Mayor Chris Holloway casting the tie-breaking vote, by a 4-3 margin terminated the contract of Town Manager Steven Hicks. Following Holloway’s vote, Hicks rose quickly from his seat at the far end of the meeting room table facing the mayor and simultaneously, Councilman Joseph McFadden stood up and stated, “I resign.”
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate improves in latest data
If two downstate jurisdictions wouldn’t mind stepping out of the way, Arlington could regain the solo crown of lowest jobless rate in Virginia that it held for years and years in the pre-COVID environment. With 151,259 residents counted in the civilian workforce and 3,239 looking for jobs, the county’s...
WHSV
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 Yard Crawl is over 43 miles of yard sales and business sales along the Old Valley Pike, U.S. Route 11. There is no official starting point for the crawl, however, the official crawl is from New Market (I-81 Exit 264) to Stephens City (I-81 Exit 307). You may start at any point.
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
theburn.com
Empty store fronts across Loudoun finding new tenants
Across Loudoun County, The Burn has seen plenty of new businesses signing on to empty store spaces. While they are not the restaurants and retail stores we primarily cover, we thought readers might be interested to know what’s planned for these vacant spots. Remember the old Starbucks spot on...
WTOP
It’ll cost you to charge your electric vehicle at Fairfax Co. stations
If you plan to plug in your electric vehicle at county-owned charging stations in Fairfax County, it’ll now cost you. During a meeting Aug. 2, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved fees for using county-owned charging stations. The fees include 30 cents per kilowatt hour of charging and a $2 per hour “dwell-time” fee after vehicles are fully charged, to motivate EV drivers to free up the space for others.
Inside Nova
Rappahannock Rough Ride back this September
The Fauquier Free Clinic will be holding their 26th Annual Rappahannock Rough Ride bike tour event on Sept. 17, starting at the Washington, VA Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Every year, the ride invites Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock residents, as well as neighboring community members, to come together in support of local health care access.
Inside Nova
Fauquier student wants to rename Lee and John Mosby highways
Mia Heller believes that we can learn about American history without commemorating actors such as Confederate Army Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate battalion commander John S. Mosby by naming our roads after them. “These people are on the wrong side of history…and we shouldn't be memorializing them,” Heller told...
