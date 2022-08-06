After five generations as one family’s home, this charming Alexandria property is up for sale. This charming Alexandria estate is rich with family history. The home was built in 1920 by three brothers, intended for their parents. When their father died and their mother chose to live with one of her sons instead, the property was sold — to the same family that’s selling it now. The property has served as a family home to the current owners for five generations. Now, 2911 Holly Street is on sale to the public for the first time since it was constructed more than a century ago.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO