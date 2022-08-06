ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Tropics heating up, Tracking new wave moving into the Atlantic

By Grant Skinner, Ed Bloodsworth, John Nodar, Caroline Carithers
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ymq5w_0h7TwqVH00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – After an exceptionally quiet period in the Atlantic Basin marked by plumes of Saharan dust and high wind shear, things are changing with the emergence of a new tropical wave.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now monitoring an organized tropical wave sitting over western Africa. This feature will move into the eastern Atlantic this weekend and move west past the Cabo Verde Islands Monday.

Unsettled week ahead

The environment will be conducive for this wave to organize over the next five to seven days. Regardless of organization, the system will continue on a westward track approaching the Lesser Antilles by next Sunday.

BOTTOM LINE…This is of no imminent concern for the Gulf Coast. We will continue to monitor this disturbance over the next week. If it does develop into a tropical storm, it will be given the name Danielle.

| RADAR | Stay ahead of the storm with the WKRG News 5 interactive radar Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG

Another unsettled afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. Once again, we are starting off calm this morning with most staying dry. Temps are in the 70’s with very muggy conditions. This afternoon, showers and storms will increase in coverage at around a 60% chance. One or two strong...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Possible development off the coast of Africa

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics have been very quietly recently, but we are tracking a new possible development. A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa as we head into the end of the weekend. Through next week, we will be watching this wave for any development as it makes its way through the Atlantic.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Storms move inland throughout the day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. We started this morning already seeing scattered showers and storms along the coastline. More storms will be possible throughout the day today with more moving inland by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Overnight low’s will be similar to this past evening: very seasonable in the mid-70’s with partly cloudy skies lingering in the area.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

More storms tomorrow with an unsettled pattern ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had quieter weather today with a few showers and storms, but more wet weather is expected over the next week. Storms will wind down with a few clouds sticking around into the overnight period. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring similar temperatures to today topping out in the upper-80’s and low-90’s, but rain chances will jump to 50 percent. More scattered storms will be possible throughout the day, but rain chances will drop off by the later evening hours. There is a low risk for rip currents for Sunday, but this will increase to a moderate risk for the start of the work week. Be sure to take it easy if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Wave#Tropical Atlantic#New Wave#Atlantic Basin#Weather#Saharan#Nexstar Media Inc#Wkrg News 5
WKRG News 5

Sail on a pirate ship in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ready to hit the high seas for a fun pirate adventure? Drexel Gilbert was in Orange Beach, where she said “come aboard, matey!” “This is the most unique experience along the Gulf Coast,” says pirate Captain Barnacle. “You can say ‘I got to sail on a pirate ship.’ You get […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
PERDIDO, AL
WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach working to improve cell reception for residents

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach will be adding 10 feet to the city’s current cell towers to improve cell reception for residents. Some Orange Beach residents said they have struggled with cell phone reception for years, and they are demanding action. According to city leaders, the current cell towers are […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores International Airport awarded $500,000 grant

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores International Airport has been awarded a $500,000 grant to continue the progress on expansion. For years, there have been plans to bring commercial flights to Gulf Shores. The $500,000 grant will go towards building a new terminal. The terminal is needed to accommodate more commercial airlines. The […]
GULF SHORES, AL
tigerdroppings.com

End of summer beach conditions in Florida--

Just checked in yesterday on Pensacola Beach for a week-long trip extended family trip paid for by my mom and stepfather. Water quality is the worst I have ever seen it; looks like my gumbo z'herbes or diarrhea, seaweed is SO bad. Took a side trip to Big Lagoon today to ride waverunners; beaches on Perdido were clear.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
WKRG News 5

Pensacola, UF teaming up to host Climate Smart Floridians Program

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In an attempt to better educate its citizens on climate change, the City of Pensacola is teaming up with the University of Florida IFAS Extension to host the Climate Smart Floridians Program. The program was developed by the University of Florida IFAS Extension to provide citizens with information about climate change […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Early morning fire consumes Pensacola garage

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post. Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy