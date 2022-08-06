ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

John Opdycke (1951-2022)

John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
BRYAN, OH
The Lima News

Lima Manor to close by end of year

LIMA — Long-term care facility Lima Manor will close later this year, as its parent company HCF Management consolidates services amid a decline in residents in Allen County skilled nursing facilities, the company confirmed via press release Monday. “This was an extremely difficult decision due to the wonderfully loyal...
LIMA, OH
toledo.com

A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio

Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montpelier, OH
County
Fulton County, OH
County
Williams County, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
State
Hawaii State
City
Toledo, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?

This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Dakota “Kota” Bauer (1997-2022)

Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home. Kota was a 2016 graduate of Bryan High School and 4 County Career Center where he studied Ag Diesel. He enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and tinkering in the shop with his grandfather.
BRYAN, OH
WTOL-TV

A 'Marvelous' invocation given at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — This weekend, at Michigan International Speedway, Kevin Harvick snapped a 65-race winless streak after taking home the checkered flag in the FireKeepers Casino 400. Before the race even started, there was a special moment that most probably didn't even notice. "I've worked here in some capacity...
BROOKLYN, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Delta Community Enjoys Dancin’ In The Streets

LIVE … The Forrest Family Band kicked off the Dancin’ In The Street Fest with some country music hits. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) After a few years off, Delta Dancin’ in the Streets has come back to the community. On Saturday, August 6, beginning at 4:...
DELTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Of Summer#Fall Sports Preview
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)

Hilltop High School (West Unity, Ohio) held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Cadet Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
WEST UNITY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Lindsey man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

SANDUSKY COUNTY – Lindsey resident Justin C. Damschroder joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club last week after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and state Route 590 in Sandusky County on May 15.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
SALINE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
thevillagereporter.com

Tami Richmond (1958-2022)

Tami Lynn Richmond, age 64, of Montpelier, moved on to her next life with the Lord on August 7, 2022. She was born in Montpelier on February 28, 1958 to Tom and Alice (Anders) Watts. She attended Montpelier schools and graduated in 1976. She went on to study at Northwest...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Casey Noonan Leads Flag To Flag For Win At Oakshade Raceway

WAUSEON, OH – Casey Noonan survived several late race restarts to earn his second Oakshade Raceway feature win of the season which highlighted a wild evening of racing on the 3/8-mile dirt oval on Saturday night. Noonan, out of Sylvania, Ohio, started the 25-lap DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature...
WAUSEON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Museum Holds Ice Cream Social

MUSIC … Napoleon Community Band and Jerry Eicher provided live music to those attending the museum's ice cream social. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Downtown Wauseon, on the west side of North Park is the History Manor, which has endured over a century of ... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

August Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers

WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … Not only did we have Birthday/Anniversary Day we also had Village Employee Appreciate Day. So, with that being said, we only had one birthday who was also a village employee, Aubrey Jennings. MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating August Birthdays at the Montpelier Senior Center...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet

Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy