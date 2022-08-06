ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

WSLS

Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down

VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

McDonald’s restaurants offered on-the-spot interviews in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Customers at McDonalds could have picked up an application with their French fries on Tuesday. The fast food chain hosted a drive thru hiring event on Tuesday. McDonald’s has 300 restaurant positions to fill in the Roanoke Valley. Potential employees drove up to get an...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke

The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Over 1,960 without power in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Park It on The Market returns this Friday

This Friday, visitors to Roanoke’s Downtown Market Square may notice something unusual – a yellow school bus. As students prepare to head back to classes, a local school supply drive returns for its fourth year. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:. If you can’t make it to the...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Yasha available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very friendly — and...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke

(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Changes at Jackson Park Inn are announced

The Jackson Park Inn (JPI) in Pulaski today announced plans to renovate and upgrade its hotel facilities. JPI opened in 2015 as an independent boutique hotel, an artful renovation of an historic building located at 68 First Street NW in downtown Pulaski. Locally known as the Dunnivant Building and originally constructed in the 1920’s, the building was originally a cannery and grocery warehouse.
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police investigating incident at Hometrust Bank

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Hometrust Bank in Roanoke Tuesday morning. WDBJ7 crews say the bank, which is located on Brambleton Ave SW, is temporarily closed. Police could also be seen collecting evidence inside the bank. We have reached out...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Roanoke man found dead on Hardy Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday Roanoke County Police received reports of a deceased man found in the 2000 block of Hardy Road, law enforcement says. Although no details are public about the man's death, Roanoke County Police said no evidence of foul play was discovered. The man was...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
SALEM, VA

