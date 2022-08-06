Troopers Believe Alcohol A Factor In Fatal Crash On Airport Highway In Swanton

Read on thevillagereporter.com
13abc.com
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
13abc.com
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz starting August 19 to September 5. The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on identifying those operating a vehicle while under the influence, OVI offenders. Officers will work...
hometownstations.com
A Vaughnsville man killed in motorcycle crash in Auglaize County
New Hampshire, OH (WLIO) - A Vaughnsville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Auglaize County Saturday night. According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to State Route 385 east of New Hampshire just before 7 p.m. There they found 31-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, junior dead of injuries from the crash. Troopers believe that Cardenas drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.
Lima News
Fatal motorcyle crash in Auglaize County
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. Saturday on state Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County. Through the investigation, it was determined that Gustavo A. Cardenas Jr., 31, of Vaughnsville,...
hometownstations.com
Driver OK after single-vehicle crash near Delphos
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1995 Dodge pickup was westbound on State Route 309 near Defiance Trail when the driver crossed the center line, hitting a guardrail and a bridge for CSX Railway. The truck then came to final rest in a creek. Delphos EMS responded to the scene, but the driver signed-off on medical treatment. It is unknown what caused the crash, but there was rain falling at the time.
13abc.com
Man involved in Bluffton officer death sentenced on Medina County charges
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges stemming from a multi-county police chase and fatally striking a Bluffton police officer was sentenced on his Medina County charges on Monday. According to court documents, Dante Tate was sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of Failure...
Galion Inquirer
Lindsey man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
SANDUSKY COUNTY – Lindsey resident Justin C. Damschroder joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club last week after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and state Route 590 in Sandusky County on May 15.
Detroit News
State police takes over search for Lenawee Co. woman missing 1+ year
Michigan State Police will take over the search to find a Lenawee County woman who has been missing since April 2021, officials said. The investigation into Dee Ann Warner's disappearance will be led by the state agency at the request of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about...
sent-trib.com
Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton
SWANTON – A Lorain woman who was reportedly impaired and driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
13abc.com
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station. According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.
SWANTON, Ohio — One woman was killed Friday night in a two-car crash on Airport Highway in Swanton Township nearby the intersection with Turtle Creek Circle. Patience Chaney, 40, of Lorain, Ohio, was pronounced dead on the scene following a head-on collision. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.
thevillagereporter.com
Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In
A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
13abc.com
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child. Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.
MEDINA, Ohio — A Medina County judge sentenced Dante Tate to 24 months in prison for his role in the deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis earlier this year. Last month, the 19-year-old Tate entered a pair of guilty pleas in Medina County Common Pleas Court related...
hollandsfj.us
Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash
A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to report of man impersonating an officer
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of a man impersonating an officer on July 30, around 3:14 a.m. A woman living in the 500 block of Frazee Avenue, called to report an unknown man approached her and her roommate while they were walking in the parking lot of their apartment complex.
13abc.com
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
sent-trib.com
Toledo woman arrested for menacing after alleged BG incident
A Toledo woman was arrested for menacing after she allegedly made threats. The Bowling Green Police Division took a report Friday at 10:29 p.m. from a woman who said she had been threatened. She also said the same woman had bit her neck and punched her in the face earlier in the week.
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal
A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
