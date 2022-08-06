Troopers Believe Alcohol A Factor In Fatal Crash On Airport Highway In Swanton

New Hampshire, OH (WLIO) - A Vaughnsville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Auglaize County Saturday night. According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to State Route 385 east of New Hampshire just before 7 p.m. There they found 31-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, junior dead of injuries from the crash. Troopers believe that Cardenas drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.

