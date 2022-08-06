ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

Troopers Believe Alcohol A Factor In Fatal Crash On Airport Highway In Swanton

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thevillagereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz starting August 19 to September 5. The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on identifying those operating a vehicle while under the influence, OVI offenders. Officers will work...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

A Vaughnsville man killed in motorcycle crash in Auglaize County

New Hampshire, OH (WLIO) - A Vaughnsville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Auglaize County Saturday night. According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called out to State Route 385 east of New Hampshire just before 7 p.m. There they found 31-year-old Gustavo Cardenas, junior dead of injuries from the crash. Troopers believe that Cardenas drove off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and the crash remains under investigation.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Fatal motorcyle crash in Auglaize County

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. Saturday on state Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County. Through the investigation, it was determined that Gustavo A. Cardenas Jr., 31, of Vaughnsville,...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Swanton, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Swanton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
City
Toledo, OH
hometownstations.com

Driver OK after single-vehicle crash near Delphos

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1995 Dodge pickup was westbound on State Route 309 near Defiance Trail when the driver crossed the center line, hitting a guardrail and a bridge for CSX Railway. The truck then came to final rest in a creek. Delphos EMS responded to the scene, but the driver signed-off on medical treatment. It is unknown what caused the crash, but there was rain falling at the time.
DELPHOS, OH
Galion Inquirer

Lindsey man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

SANDUSKY COUNTY – Lindsey resident Justin C. Damschroder joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club last week after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 20 and state Route 590 in Sandusky County on May 15.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#State Highway#Lincoln Navigator#Traffic Accident#The Toledo Post#Kia#Delta Fire Department#Swanton Fire Department
sent-trib.com

Lorain woman killed in wrong-way crash in Swanton

SWANTON – A Lorain woman who was reportedly impaired and driving the wrong way on a highway was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash on US20A near Turtle Creek Drive. The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 10:03 p.m.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station. According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thevillagereporter.com

Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In

A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child. Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.
WAUSEON, OH
hollandsfj.us

Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash

A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
SWANTON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police respond to report of man impersonating an officer

Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of a man impersonating an officer on July 30, around 3:14 a.m. A woman living in the 500 block of Frazee Avenue, called to report an unknown man approached her and her roommate while they were walking in the parking lot of their apartment complex.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction

DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo woman arrested for menacing after alleged BG incident

A Toledo woman was arrested for menacing after she allegedly made threats. The Bowling Green Police Division took a report Friday at 10:29 p.m. from a woman who said she had been threatened. She also said the same woman had bit her neck and punched her in the face earlier in the week.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal

A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy