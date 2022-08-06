Read on nhl.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
NBC Sports
Here are the reported incentives, details of Bergeron's new Bruins contract
Patrice Bergeron is officially coming back to the Boston Bruins. The captain has signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives, the team announced Monday morning. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported the details of the contract, which includes a $1.5 million base salary, a...
NBC Sports
'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news
Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
When the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) was taking place in December, Vancouver Canucks fans didn’t have any reason to watch the festivities. Now, seven months later, they have three: Jonathan Lekkerimäki, the Canucks’ first-round selection at the 2022 Draft and two surprising ones in defencemen Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott, who were drafted in 2020 in the third and fifth rounds respectively.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC
New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate
Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
Hurricanes re-sign forward Martin Necas to two-year, $6M deal
The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year contract worth $6M, or $3M per season, per a team release. Necas will earn $2.5M in 2022-23 and $3.5M in 2023-24. Speaking on the transaction, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell called Necas a “dynamic young playmaker,” saying “he has...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade
Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
Future outlook of the Johnny Gaudreau, Jonathan Huberdeau and Matthew Tkachuk contracts
The 2022 offseason has been a particularly memorable one thus far and is still not over. When we think back to this offseason years from now, the likely storyline that will be remembered most will be the major contracts and superstar shuffling that primarily involved the Calgary Flames. In a matter of days, Calgary lost franchise cornerstone Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, found out that their other cornerstone Matthew Tkachuk would not consider a long-term extension with them, traded Tkachuk with an extension in place to the Florida Panthers, who proceeded to send their own franchise player in Jonathan Huberdeau back to the Flames alongside star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, with Huberdeau ultimately signing his own massive extension.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.
A free-agent profile for forward Sam Gagner
The 2007 NHL Draft ended up bringing many superstars into the league, most namely Patrick Kane, Max Pacioretty, P.K. Subban, Ryan McDonagh, and others, but one forgotten name from that class is Sam Gagner. After a 15-year NHL career that’s included 967 games and 505 points, the journeyman forward finds himself without a team for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Yardbarker
Colorado Avalanche Top 5 Prospects for the 2022-23 Season
The front office of the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche—president of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris McFarland—have done a masterful job in building a team to compete for several years to come. Key players Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Josh Manson, and Valeri Nichushkin are all under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Devon Toews and forward Mikko Rantanen, also key contributors, are under contract through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons respectively.
markerzone.com
NATHAN MACKINNON IS REPORTEDLY SEEKING TO BE THE NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
According to Adrian Dater of CHN, Nathan MacKinnon is reportedly seeking to become the highest paid player in the NHL. MacKinnon plays on a discount $6.3 million dollar deal right now, and having been among the NHL's best for the last few seasons, he is due for a major raise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
With MacEwen Signed, A Look At The Flyers’ Depth On The Wings
On August 2, the Philadelphia Flyers completed another piece of offseason business. They avoided arbitration by signing physical right-winger Zack MacEwen to a one-year contract. It’s a one-way deal and carries a cap hit of $925,000 — a shade below the $950,000 he earned in real dollars last season. He’ll be a restricted free agent again next summer.
NHL
Penguins Add Butler, Pateryn, and Peters to Hockey Operations Staff
The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Chris Butler as a player development coach, Greg Pateryn as a professional scout and Garrett Peters as a global crossover scout, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. In his new role, the 35-year-old Butler will work closely with hockey operations advisor Trevor...
Report: New York Rangers expected to name Jacob Trouba next captain
The New York Rangers are expected to name defenseman Jacob Trouba the 28th captain in franchise history this week. According to report by hockey insider Kevin Weekes, he states the announcement should come within the next 24 hours. Trouba, 28, picked up 39 points in 81 games last season for...
NHL
Red Wings prospects to compete in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship
DETROIT -- The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship begins on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton with plenty of Detroit Red Wings representation. Nine Red Wings prospects will dress for their respective countries in the international tournament, which will be held from Aug. 9 - 20. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
The next New York Rangers captain, revealed
The New York Rangers haven’t had a captain since trading defenseman Ryan McDonagh in 2018. That will reportedly change rather soon. According to ESPN NHL insider Kevin Weeks, the Rangers will name defenseman Jacob Trouba as the team’s next captain. The announcement should come within the next 24 hours, according to Weeks’ report.
Comments / 0