Here are the reported incentives, details of Bergeron's new Bruins contract
Patrice Bergeron is officially coming back to the Boston Bruins. The captain has signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million with another $2.5 million in incentives, the team announced Monday morning. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported the details of the contract, which includes a $1.5 million base salary, a...
'Best Monday ever?': McAvoy has excited reaction to Bergeron, Krejci news
Boston Bruins fans had plenty of reasons to be excited Monday. Not only did the B's announce that captain Patrice Bergeron is returning for his 19th season with the team, they also announced David Krejci is coming back. Both veteran centers signed one-year, incentive-based contracts. Charlie McAvoy was certainly fired...
Bruins announce Patrice Bergeron is returning on one-year contract
The wait is over for Boston Bruins fans. Patrice Bergeron has officially made his decision. The Bruins captain is returning for a 19th season with the Original Six franchise, the team announced Monday. He'll play on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with an additional $2.5 million in incentives. Bergeron...
Krejci reveals whether Cassidy firing influenced his decision to return
Monday was a busy day for the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci both announced their return and signed contracts with the B's. The center duo is back together for another run at the Stanley Cup. After the Bruins fired Bruce Cassidy as head coach in June, fans wondered...
Why Carson Strong isn’t a shoo-in to be Eagles’ No. 3 quarterback
When the Eagles signed undrafted quarterback Carson Strong and gave him a contract that included a whopping $320,000, it looked like the rookie had an inside track to be the team’s third-string quarterback. Not so fast. Don’t forget about Reid Sinnett. Through the first couple weeks of training...
Jason Kelce having elbow surgery
Eagles center Jason Kelce has missed practice time recently with an elbow injury and he’s set to miss some more time after a surgical procedure. The team announced on Tuesday that Kelce will be having the operation. There was no timetable given for Kelce’s return to the field.
T.J. Edwards becoming the star of Eagles’ training camp
T.J. Edwards isn’t making it easy to take him off the field. When the Eagles this offseason added Kyzir White in free agency and then drafted Nakobe Dean in the third round, it was fair to wonder if Edwards might lose some snaps in 2022. If this training camp...
Jets announce Caleb Benenoch, Chris Glaser signings
The Jets sound prepared to go without right tackle Mekhi Becton for a long stretch after Monday’s knee injury and they announced the addition of two offensive linemen to the roster on Tuesday. Caleb Benenoch’s impending arrival was reported on Monday and the Jets formalized it with Tuesday’s announcement....
Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt is addressing a “private health matter”
The Cowboys won’t have secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator for their trip to Denver later this week. The team released a statement that Joe Whitt is addressing a private health matter. “He has been absent from practice, but he has been participating in meetings with coaches and...
Commanders fire DL coach Sam Mills III
The Commanders have made a significant change to their coaching staff with a little more than a month to go before the start of the regular season. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced at a Tuesday press conference that the team has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills, who is the son of Hall of Famer Sam Mills, was in his third season with the team. He was also on Rivera’s staff with the Panthers for Rivera’s entire run in Carolina.
