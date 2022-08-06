ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Coralville man drowns in Iowa River while helping rescue 8-year-old child

By Staff Report
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

A 42-year-old Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River on Friday while helping to rescue an 8-year-old child.

Wegayewu Faris' body was recovered at 7:10 p.m., about an hour after law enforcement officials received a call about a possible drowning.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office reported that the distress call came in at 6:07 p.m. about a possible drowning at River Junction Access in a rural part of the county. Officers who arrived discovered that the child had been rescued, that bystanders performed CPR, and the child was brought to University of Iowa Hospitals.

Officers also learned that one man who came to the child's aid was unaccounted for. They then found Faris in the water.

Witnesses told officers that the child entered the river and began struggling, and Faris went in to try to save him. A kayaker was able to get the child out of the water, but Faris submerged beneath the surface. The kayaker and another person attempted to find Faris but were unable to.

Faris and the child are not related, the sheriff's office said. They were members of separate families who had come to the river to go fishing. Officers are crediting Faris and the kayaker as being instrumental in saving the life of the child, whose condition was not reported.

On Saturday, Iowa City High School principal John Bacon posted on social media that Faris was a custodian at the school, writing: "A kind, amazing person. He drowned saving the life of a young child. A hero."

This incident is under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.  The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Johnson County Conservation, Johnson County Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa State Patrol, Hills Fire Department, Riverside Fire Department, Lone Tree Fire Department, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Coralville man drowns in Iowa River while helping rescue 8-year-old child

Comments / 4

WQAD

Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61

A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

Police respond to Davenport home Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown Street late Monday. According to police, officers had a search warrant for the home in relation to an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made during the search. A TV6 crew on the scene...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen car chase in Bettendorf Friday night. According to Bettendorf police, at around 9:20 p.m. Friday, an officer tried to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. Officers say the van failed to stop and a short chase began.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction

A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
LONE TREE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Teen faces charges after crash in Bettendorf

A local teenager faces charges in connection with a stolen van that crashed in Bettendorf over the weekend. On Friday, August 5 at 9:20 p.m., a Bettendorf police officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit was initiated. The van began […]
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices

Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police investigating suspected road rage shooting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they’re investigating a potential road rage incident involving gunshots on Monday. In a press release, officers said gunshots were reported near the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette Drive Southwest. Police said the incident involved the occupants of one vehicle shooting at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
