Toni Kroos FIFA 22: How to Complete the FUTTIES March Favorite SBC

Huni Retires From Pro League of Legends
TSM's Heo "Huni" Seung-hoon has retired from professional League of Legends, the North American organization and the veteran top laner announced Tuesday. Competing for a multitude of prominent League of Legends teams across the world since 2015, including Fnatic, Immortals, SK Telecom T1 and TSM, Huni's near-eight-year career comes to an end after continuing to deal with recurring wrist injuries in 2022. His plan appears to be to continue working in the esports industry.
5 Best Bot Lane Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.14
The new changes to support meta in League of Legends, added new bot laners to join the top five bot lane duos. Picking a strong ADC and support that work together to get a win in your lane is important! Here are the top five bot lane duos in Patch 12.14.
When Does FIFA 22 FUTTIES Batch 3 Leave Packs?
FUTTIES 'Best of' Batch 3 has hit packs as of Friday, Aug. 5. FUTTIES is the FIFA promotion that keeps on giving. Going strong since the first FUTTIES batch dropped on July 15, it seems like EA hasn't finished giving yet. If you haven't heard yet, FUTTIES is the FIFA...
Warzone SMG Tier List August 2022
Our Warzone SMG tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded patch,...
FIFA Mobile Manager Mode: Everything You Need to Know
Here's everything you need to know about FIFA Mobile's Manager Mode. FIFA Mobile has launched its Manager Mode. FIFA Mobile has been very successful since its release in January, with over 100 Million downloads on the Google play store alone. Manager Mode stands to attract more players to the greatest game on grass, expanding further on the mobile game's product offering.
Modern Warfare II Will Have New Grand Prix Map to Play During Beta
The Modern Warfare II beta will have a new Grand Prix map. The 6v6 map is located in an urban race circuit and can be tested during the entirety of the beta. It seems the map is designed and based on the Singapore Grand Prix based on the Marina Bay lettering.
Rocket League Fan Clash Explained
Coming along with the highly anticipated Rocket League World Championship, Rocket League will be implementing the Fan Clash.
