Jesse Marsch hails 'special' Leeds group after comeback win against Wolves

Read on www.90min.com
Related
Leicester City 2-2 Brentford: Bees secure comeback draw at King Power Stadium
Brentford fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Sunday.
Ruben Dias keen to keep building team bond with Erling Haaland
Ruben Dias is looking forward to the future with Erling Haaland at Man City.
Thiago facing six weeks out with hamstring injury
Thiago is facing six weeks on the touchlines after the Liverpool midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the draw at Fulham.
Brentford on verge of signing Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford are close to signing Mikkel Damsgaard after agreeing a €20m fee with Sampdoria, 90min understands.
RELATED PEOPLE
Brooke Norton-Cuffy optimistic over Arsenal first-team opportunities
Brooke Norton-Cuffy is keen to make an impact under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Everton sign Conor Coady on season-long loan
Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolves for the 2022/23 campaign.
Wolves confirm Goncalo Guedes signing on five-year deal
Valencia have sold winger Goncalo Guedes to Wolves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter reacts as Brighton hand Erik ten Hag first defeat as Man Utd manager
Brighton won at Old Trafford for the first time in their history as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton: Player ratings as Gross double spoils Ten Hag's debut
Player ratings from Man Utd 1-2 Brighton in the Premier League.
Brendan Rodgers insists Wesley Fofana & James Maddison remain committed to Leicester
Leicester City boss has explained that he started Wesley Fofana and James Maddison in Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Brentford because he believes their 'commitment' has not wavered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conor Coady & Idrissa Gueye undergoing Everton medicals
Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye are on the verge of signing for Everton with medicals underway on Merseyside, 90min understands.
Wolves closing in on Goncalo Guedes signing
Wolves are close to completing a deal to sign Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes.
Pat Noonan praises FC Cincinnati after victory over Philadelphia Union
FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday at TQL Stadium, as goals from Brandon Vazquez, Brenner and Alvaro Barreal propelled the team to their first win over the Eastern Conference leaders in eight matches. Cincinnati’s victory also snapped the Union’s five-match winning streak, achieving what teams like Inter...
Conor Gallagher: Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham make enquiry
Crystal Palace, Newcastle and West Ham have enquired about the availability of Conor Gallagher, 90min understands.
Chelsea growing in confidence over Wesley Fofana transfer
Chelsea are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Leicester's Wesley Fofana.
Juventus 0-4 Atletico Madrid: Alvaro Morata grabs hat-trick against former club
Atletico Madrid thrashed Juventus 4-0 in both sides' final friendly before the start of the new season.
Roma unhappy with Tottenham's lowball bid for Nicolo Zaniolo
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Nicolo Zaniolo on loan with an obligatory purchase clause, 90min understands.
Oscar Mingueza admits he failed to win over Xavi at Barcelona
Former Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza has said that he had to leave the club because he was unable to convince head coach Xavi that he could play at the level required of him.
90min
778
Followers
7K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0