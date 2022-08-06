Pac-12 expert evaluates the odds of the conference striking a TV deal with the ACC

The Pac-12 and the ACC are highly unlikely to merge. Mergers appear to be off the board as realistic outcomes in college sports realignment after a lot of speculation in early July. However, television agreements between conferences — a way of not only creating revenue and scheduling slots, but strengthening bonds between conferences so that their futures are tied together — seem very possible.

Tying the fates of two conferences together means, among other things, that each conference adds protection against future potential attempts at poaching. This is what the Pac-12 failed to do in relationship to the Big Ten, which swooped in and plucked both USC and UCLA.

This is why a multi-conference TV arrangement makes sense.

Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline had this to say: